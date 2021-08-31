U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.80
    -5.99 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,355.72
    -44.12 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,229.94
    -35.95 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.24
    -0.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    -0.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2790
    -0.0060 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6060
    -0.2790 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,541.38
    -313.52 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.63
    +22.04 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.62
    -38.39 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Krystal Restaurants teams up with SiteZeus to help drive strategic market planning

·3 min read

The iconic burger chain is adding SiteZeus' location intelligence platform to its new future-forward real estate toolkit.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal Restaurants has proved it has the chops – or in this case, the Bacon Cheese Krystals – to thrive in the competitive quick service restaurant business. The nearly 300-store concept has been serving generations of customers since 1932, but the company recognizes that its future success hinges in part on leveraging digital innovation to strengthen sales and scale the brand. In line with the Krystal growth plan, the multi-unit brand will be leveraging SiteZeus' A.I.-powered location intelligence platform to better understand its customers and pick locations with high revenue potential.

SiteZeus is a predictive modeling platform that helps multi-unit brands with location-based decisions. The location intelligence platform is powered by A.I. to create fast and accurate predictive models. Brands leverage the platform to make confident, data-driven decisions to solve for infill expansion, greenfield growth, remodel analysis, relocation analysis and closure analysis. For more information around how SiteZeus&#x002019; A.I. platform can help your company grow, contact info@sitezeus.com. (PRNewsfoto/SiteZeus)
SiteZeus is a predictive modeling platform that helps multi-unit brands with location-based decisions. The location intelligence platform is powered by A.I. to create fast and accurate predictive models. Brands leverage the platform to make confident, data-driven decisions to solve for infill expansion, greenfield growth, remodel analysis, relocation analysis and closure analysis. For more information around how SiteZeus’ A.I. platform can help your company grow, contact info@sitezeus.com. (PRNewsfoto/SiteZeus)

The restaurant industry is more dynamic than even and thriving in this sector requires a strong network supported by a backbone of great locations. Krystal will now use SiteZeus' market planning solutions to build highly accurate models and take a data-driven approach/method to locate top performing trade areas and locations. The real estate team will be able to run comprehensive white space analyses in a matter of few minutes, allowing the firm to move from strategy to execution with both speed and confidence.

"As the market continues to grow ever more crowded and real estate options are more limited, being able to make the right decision fast is key. SiteZeus' solution suite allows our team to run various data-driven market planning studies and pick locations in a matter of days," said Tommy Mulkey, VP of Real Estate and Construction for Krystal. "The partnership is a competitive advantage that will allow us to select those higher AUV locations before they slip away."

Like many chains, Krystal already has a picture of who its target customers are from a demographic perspective. One of its goals is to leverage SiteZeus' data science to understand the customer from a deeper behavioral perspective. SiteZeus' customer segmentation solution leverages customers' mobile data to help the brand answer questions like Who are my customers? Where are they located? How do they behave in my trade areas? This level of granularity helps companies to optimize locations both at the portfolio and individual site level.

"With SiteZeus as our market planning solution, we approach our growth plan from an expanded viewpoint. The A.I.-powered platform is bringing the marketing and real estate teams closer together to better serve our brand, franchisees and guests," said Alice Crowder, CMO of Krystal Restaurants, LLC. "The customer segmentation solution will help us understand guest behavior in individual trade areas, enabling us to optimize our offering and profitability."

SiteZeus combines brand-specific POS data and location information with various third-party metrics culled from its vast data exchange to create highly accurate sales forecasting models within minutes. "The science Krystal is now able to put behind its location-based decisions will help the company strengthen relationships with franchisees and grow with confidence," said Hannibal Baldwin, CEO and Co-founder of SiteZeus.

About Krystal Restaurants, LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly serves the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.

For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krystal-restaurants-teams-up-with-sitezeus-to-help-drive-strategic-market-planning-301366209.html

SOURCE SiteZeus

Recommended Stories

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Scam Callers Still Dialing for Dollars

    A new technology designed to stem robocallers might not do much to cut down on volume.

  • How To Capitalize On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of the world’s hottest oil plays, and one small company is poised for major upside in the months to come

  • Yandex Buys Uber Out of Food-Delivery, Self-Driving Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Yandex NV is buying out Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares in its food tech, delivery and self-driving businesses and has an option to purchase the remainder of their joint venture in a deal that could reach $3 billion. The Russian internet giant will get 100% of Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery, as well as a self-driving venture that operates cars and drones in a $1 billion cash deal, according to a statement Tuesday. It will also receive a call option to acquire Uber’s

  • Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended August 1, 2020.

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz funds free online educational platform for small businesses

    'If COVID had struck us back then, I thought to myself, there would be no Starbucks today,' Schultz wrote in a letter on Tuesday announcing the BackTo.Biz online learning platform.

  • FTC to investigate retail gas market for ‘collusive’ schemes to raise prices

    Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan said in a letter to Brian Deese, director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, that lax oversight of mergers in the oil and gas industry may have created "conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices."

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • Organizations Take the Long View on Labor Shortage

    Virtual job fairs, partnerships with schools and full benefit packages are some of the means companies are using to entice workers.

  • When Americans retreated from cities to the suburbs, low-skilled workers left behind paid the price

    Researchers tracked population movements and consumer spending, and found one ‘hopeful implication.’

  • CH Robinson Announces Drayage Congestion Surcharges

    Freight broker C.H. Robinson said it would begin levying drayage surcharges in September due to worsening congestion at U.S. ports. "As you are aware, the past year has brought about unprecedented challenges for the transportation industry. Recently, it has reached a breaking point," a Thursday client advisory read." As a result, international drayage carriers servicing several ports/ramps through the U.S. have implemented congestion/peak season surcharges." Beginning Wednesday, a surcharge of $

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.

  • Beyond Meat gets a legal win in case against former manufacturing partner

    Beyond Meat Inc. announced a legal win on Tuesday in a court case against its former manufacturing partner Don Lee Farms. On August 27, the court dismissed Don Lee Farms' claims that Beyond Meat misappropriated trade secrets and engaged in unfair competition. Those claims will not be part of the trial, slated to begin May 16, 2022. Beyond Meat partnered with Don Lee Farms between 2014 and spring 2017. Beyond Meat says it discovered "dangerous pathogens" at a Don Lee Farms Mansfield, Tex. facilit

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.