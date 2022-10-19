U.S. markets closed

KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

KS Bancorp
·7 min read
KS Bancorp
KS Bancorp

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the third quarter of 2022.

The Company reported net income of $2.1 million or $1.86 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 22.4% compared to net income of $1.7 million or $1.52 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.5 million compared to $4.7 million at September 30, 2021. Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $740,000, compared to $758,000 for the comparable period ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest expense was $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million in the comparable period in 2021. The Company did not record any provision for loan losses during the third quarter 2022, compared to $123,000 in the third quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $14.5 million, compared to $13.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest income was $2.3 million for the nine month period ending September 30, 2022 compared to $2.1 million for the same period ended September 30, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expenses was $10.2 million, compared to $9.2 million for the same period ending September 30, 2021.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets decreased $9.0 million, to $562.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $571.2 million at December 31, 2021. Net loan balances increased by $48.1 million, to $393.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $345.6 million at December 31, 2021. The Company’s investment securities totaled $99.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $88.3 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $28.4 million to $515.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $487.4 million at December 31, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, there was a $32.6 million increase in core deposits and a $3.9 million decrease in brokered funding. Long-term borrowings decreased $31 million to $11 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $42 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease is attributable to the repayment of $32 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Total stockholders’ equity decreased $6.3 million to $30.3 million at September 30, 2022, from $36.6 million at December 31, 2021.   The decrease in stockholders equity is primarily attributable to the change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, which is partially offset by an increase in retained earnings of $4.7 million.

Nonperforming assets consisted of $992,000 nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022, representing less than 0.20% of the Company’s total assets. There was no foreclosed real estate owned at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2022 totaled $5.1 million, or 1.27% of total loans.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “During the recent months of rising interest rates KS Bank has been successfully increasing outstanding loans.  The continued growth in net income during the third quarter is a direct result of those efforts.  It has been a very good year to be a community bank.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly  dividend of $0.20 per share for stockholders of record as of October 28, 2022 with payment to be made on November 7, 2022.

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.31%, tier 1 risk-based capital of 12.12%, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital of 12.12%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.15% at September 30, 2022. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. There is a loan production office in Dunn, NC which opened in April, 2022. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.         



KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

 

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31,

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

2021*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning

$

40,849

 

 

$

111,762

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning

 

3,204

 

 

 

2,626

 

 

 

Time Deposit

 

5,100

 

 

 

5,100

 

 

 

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

 

99,055

 

 

 

88,320

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

299

 

 

 

1,443

 

 

 

Loans

 

398,786

 

 

 

350,667

 

 

 

Less allowance for loan losses

 

(5,071

)

 

 

(5,023

)

 

 

Net loans

 

393,715

 

 

 

345,644

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

1,715

 

 

 

1,543

 

 

 

Foreclosed assets, net

 

-

 

 

 

621

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

9,362

 

 

 

8,928

 

 

 

Other assets

 

8,924

 

 

 

5,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

562,223

 

 

$

571,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

$

515,809

 

 

$

487,437

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

$

-

 

 

$

1,000

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings

 

11,248

 

 

 

42,248

 

 

 

Accrued interest payable

 

53

 

 

 

216

 

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

4,846

 

 

 

3,679

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

531,956

 

 

 

534,580

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholder's Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

1,359

 

 

 

1,359

 

 

 

Retained earnings, substantially restricted

 

39,342

 

 

 

34,694

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(10,434

)

 

 

592

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

30,267

 

 

 

36,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

562,223

 

 

$

571,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Derived from audited financial statements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary

 

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

Sept 30,

 

Sept 30,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

4,864

$

4,744

 

$

13,321

 

$

13,691

 

 

Investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

466

 

272

 

 

1,233

 

 

786

 

 

Tax-exempt

 

205

 

155

 

 

567

 

 

393

 

 

Dividends

 

3

 

10

 

 

8

 

 

49

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

301

 

27

 

 

478

 

 

48

 

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

5,839

 

5,208

 

$

15,607

 

 

14,967

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

223

 

249

 

 

653

 

 

799

 

 

Borrowings

 

120

 

276

 

 

444

 

 

871

 

 

Total interest expense

 

343

 

525

 

 

1,097

 

 

1,670

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

5,496

 

4,683

 

 

14,510

 

 

13,297

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

123

 

 

-

 

 

369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

provision for loan losses

 

5,496

 

4,560

 

 

14,510

 

 

12,928

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

328

 

281

 

 

936

 

 

843

 

 

Fees from presold mortgages

 

5

 

5

 

 

17

 

 

54

 

 

Other income

 

407

 

472

 

 

1,311

 

 

1,244

 

 

Total noninterest income

 

740

 

758

 

 

2,264

 

 

2,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

2,242

 

1,935

 

 

6,351

 

 

5,634

 

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

546

 

394

 

 

1,575

 

 

1,122

 

 

Data processing & outside service fees

 

210

 

241

 

 

618

 

 

702

 

 

Advertising

 

38

 

22

 

 

88

 

 

48

 

 

Foreclosed real estate and repossessions, net

 

-

 

-

 

 

(230

)

 

-

 

 

Other

 

588

 

592

 

 

1,767

 

 

1,644

 

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

3,624

 

3,184

 

 

10,169

 

 

9,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,612

 

2,134

 

 

6,605

 

 

5,919

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax

 

550

 

449

 

 

1,381

 

 

1,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

2,062

$

1,685

 

$

5,224

 

$

4,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted earnings per share

$

1.86

$

1.52

 

$

4.71

 

$

4.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



CONTACT: Contact: Harold T. Keen President and Chief Executive Officer (919) 938-3101 Regina J Smith Chief Financial Officer (919) 938-3101


