KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehousing Market are expected to generate ~ $2 Bn in revenue terms by 2026F owing to Entrance of Major Retailers in KSA: Ken Research

Ken Research
·6 min read
Ken Research
Ken Research

The report covers 3PL Logistics Companies in KSA, Agility Logistics KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market, Almajdouie Logistics KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market, Aramex KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market, Challenges in KSA E-commerce logistics Market, competitors in e-commerce logistics KSA, Competitors in KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market, demand for e-commerce logistics in KSA, Domestic E-Commerce Logistics Companies in KSA, Domestic Shipments in KSA, E-commerce Companies in KSA, E-Commerce Logistics Company in KSA, E-Commerce Logistics Service Providers in KSA, E-commerce logistics services in KSA, E-Commerce Logistics Startups Companies in KSA, e-commerce logistics warehousing sector KSA, E-Commerce Marketplace Platform in KSA.

Gurugram, India, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Expansion in internet services (~98% internet penetration in 2021) coupled with increasing demand for online logistics services have collectively given a boost to development of E-commerce logistics industry in KSA.

  • Number of e-commerce shipments in KSA increased from 2021 to 2026, owing to KSA’s internet infrastructure, youthful, tech-savvy population and rising mobile/broadband penetration rates.

  • Majority of the Large-scale E-commerce platforms such as Noon and Souq operate both on basis of Fulfilment Model and Market Place Model.

Same Day Delivery: Logistics companies are increasing focusing on delivering shipments on the same day. Switching to same-day delivery is a significant boost to online business performance and gives significant competitive advantage over competitors and improves customer experience.

Emerging Technology: Several technological disruptions are expected to drive the in the e-commerce shipments industry in KSA. Logistics platforms are deploying technologies such as AI, IoT, and Big Data to garner insights into consumer preferences and customize their experience to cater to this growing demand. Companies are also using Radio-frequency Identity (RFID) chips which provide real-time tracking information. When effectively integrated, RFID systems can provide precise location and quantity data in real-time helping companies to provide better services in terms of tracking parcels.

Covid-19 causing surge in sales: With increased customer use of various online channels, vertical and horizontal e-commerce platforms across certain categories – pharmacies, groceries, essentials, and many more – have witnessed a significant surge in sales post the outbreak of pandemic. The e-commerce sales gross market value increased at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2019-2020. This increase can be partially attributed to the increase in number of orders due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The report titled KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Growth in Online Shoppers along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Playersprovides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of e-commerce and e-commerce logistics market in KSA. The report covers various aspects including the growth of E-Commerce industry, revenue generated from E-Commerce logistics players, its segmentations viz By source, By Delivery Period (Same Day delivery, Next day Delivery, More than 2 days), By Payment (Cash, E-wallet, Debit Card, Credit Card, QR Pay, Bank Transfer), By Intercity and Intracity and By domestic an international, major trends and development, issues and challenges, technological advancements and competition analysis. The reports also covers the e-commerce warehousing industry in KSA. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue along with analyst recommendations and key market opportunities.

Key Segments Covered:-
By Delivery

  • Same day

  • 1—2 Days

  • 2-4 Days

By Payment

  • Cash

  • Others (Debit card, Credit cards, e-wallets)

By Souring

  • Domestic

  • International

By Area

  • Intercity

  • Intracity

E-Commerce Logistics Companies Covered

  • Aramex

  • Naqel Express

  • Shipa Delivery

  • SMSA Express

  • Agility

  • Saudi Post

  • LSC

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

  • AliExpress

  • Shopify

  • Noon

  • Jazp

  • Souq

  • OpenSouq

  • Ebay

  • Namshi

Key Target Audience

  • 3PL Logistics Companies

  • Integrated Logistics Companies

  • E-Commerce Marketplace Platform

  • Retail Companies

  • Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period – 2018-2021

  • Forecast Period – 2021-2026F

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • KSA E-Commerce Market Overview

  • Cross Comparison- Major E-Commerce Players in KSA

  • KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview

  • KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Size

  • KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation 2021

  • KSA E-Commerce Shipments Pricing Analysis

  • KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Growth Drivers

  • KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Trends & Developments

  • KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Government Role and Initiatives

  • KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Logistics Constraints

  • KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market SWOT Analysis

  • Competitive Landscape of KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market

  • KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Cross Comparison

  • KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Pricing Analysis

  • Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2021-2026F

  • Covid-19 Impact on KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market

  • Analyst Recommendations

  • Case Studies

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-
KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehouse Market

Related Reports by Ken Research:-
Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook 2026F- Driven by Change in Consumption Pattern of Consumers, Government Initiatives and Innovation of Advanced Technologies

According to Ken Research estimates, the Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market– E-Commerce Orders and Deliveries are growing at a CAGR of 9.5% (2021-2026F) with Increasing Number of online shoppers and entrance of major retailers in Thailand. Technology will have a huge role to play in the sector as applications. AI and a horde of other devices like drones, electric vehicles, automated systems, high-tech security and efficient management systems have made the processes much easier for logistics companies as well as their clients.

South Korea E-commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Growth in Online Shoppers along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players

According to Ken Research estimates, the South Korea E-Commerce Logistics Market – which grew from approximately $ ~12 Bn in 2018 to approximately $ ~13 Bn in 2021 – is forecasted to grow further into $ ~16 Bn opportunity by 2026F, owing to internet penetration, government initiative, time spend on internet and improved logistics. South Korea has an internet penetration rate of 92.2% in 2021, with 47.3 Mn users. Government has made other preferential policies such as preferential charge for the use of public facilities by the logistics enterprises.

Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026- Driven by rapid integration of automation technology & changing consumer shopping habits

Australia Ecommerce Logistics Market is Expected to grow with a high CAGR, between 2021-2026F, one of the major determinants for the surging growth in the coming years is the Growing Count of Logistics Startup, Burgeoning Demand for Last-mile Delivery Service, Trucking Services through Online Marketplace, Rising Demand of Door-to-door Parcel Pickup & Delivery Services and the augmenting use of EVs for Transportation. Higher digitization and the usage of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is making easier and helping in assessing the different possibilities of E-Commerce Logistics Market, and others areas, such as Drop Shipping, Quick commerce, sustainable packaging material etc, which has flourished the Australia Ecommerce Logistics Market.

Singapore E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Entry of Home-Grown Players and Developing Logistics Infrastructure

Singapore E-Commerce Logistics market is expected to register a positive CAGR during 2021-2026F owing to an increase in the competition and customer expectations. Various technological Upgradation in Technology such as GPS Monitored Robots, Drones, Driverless Delivery, Inbuilt RFID, GPS, IoT, and telematics are expected to drive the market in logistics which will reduce human intervention and help in cost saving in logistics companies. The growth of e-commerce logistics companies will highly depend on their last-mile delivery model. Aided by local merchant partnerships and growth in digital wallet penetration, the ease of placing orders is expected to rise.

Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising Online Population, Technological Advancements and Demand for Sustainable Deliveries

Germany’s E-Commerce Logistics market is expected to register a positive CAGR during 2021-2026F owing to an increase in the competition and customer expectations. Various technological advancements related to IoT, AI, and LiDAR are expected to drive the market in logistics where it will reduce human intervention and help in cost saving in logistics companies. The market for Standard Delivery is expected to lead in the coming future due to the fact that express deliveries are expensive compared to standard deliveries, however, there will be a growth in terms of express deliveries owing to the fact that companies will offer cost-effective express deliveries.

Follow Us –
LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube 

Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249


