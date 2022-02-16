U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

KSA Last Mile Delivery Market to Generate $520.9 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

[253 Pages Report] Increase in growth of the e-commerce sector, evolution of last mile delivery services by international firms in Saudi Arabia, and growing advancements in delivery vehicles boots the growth of the KSA last mile delivery market. The outbreak of covid-19 has quickened the growth of the e-commerce industry and its segment, thus rising the market demand.

Portland, OR, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the KSA last mile delivery market generated $285.3 million in 2020, is projected to reach $520.9 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Download Report (253 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15988

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021­–2030

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

$285.3 million

Market Size in 2030

$520.9 million

CAGR

6.3%

No. of Pages in Report

141

Segments covered

Service Type, Delivery Time, and End Use.

Drivers

Rise in development of the e-commerce industry

Expansion of last mile delivery services by foreign companies in Saudi Arabia

Technological advancements in delivery vehicles

Opportunities

Growing adoption of autonomous delivery

Increase in the number of urban warehouses for fulfilling demand

Restrains

Cash as a payment culture

Imprecise postal address system

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of covid-19 positively impacted the KSA last mile delivery market. The pandemic has accelerated the growth of the e-commerce sector and its segment, thus increasing the market demand.

  • Since the outbreak of the pandemic, customers are shopping online and this resulted in the adoption of cashless payment methods in Saudi Arabia, thus driving the growth of the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the KSA last mile delivery market based on service type, delivery time, and end use.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15988

Based on the service type, the B2B segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share. However, the B2C segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on delivery time, the regular delivery segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the KSA last mile delivery market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the express and same day delivery segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15988

Based on end use, the e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the KSA last mile delivery market discussed in the research include Agility, CMA CGM Group(CEVA Logistics), Abdul Latif Jameel (S:mile), ARAMEX, Aymakan, Bahri, Masar Tracking, Diggipacks, Ajex, Kintetsu World Express, Inc., Caree, SAEE, SMSA Express Transportation Company Ltd., Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Safe Arrival, Saudi Post, Zajil Express, SALASA, NAQEL EXPRESS, and Thabit Logistics.

Purchase This Full Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a3815d1b1e34da5fe3f2ccd569190f82


Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:

Global Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type (Business-To-Business [B2B], Business-To-Consumer [B2C], and Customer-To-Customer [C2C], Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, And Drones), Delivery Time (Regular Delivery and Same-Day Delivery), and Topography (Rural, Low Density Cities, Medium-Density Cities, and High-Density Cities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Application (Logistics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages Retail, and Others), Solution (Hardware, Software, and Service), Range (Short Range (<20 km) and Long Range (>20 km)), and Vehicle Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles, and Self-driving Trucks & Bus): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Same Day Delivery Market by Application (Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Documents & Letters and Others), Mode of Transportation (Airways, Roadways, Railways and Intermodal), and End User (B2B, B2C and C2C): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Logistics Market by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways) and End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Technology, Trade & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


