KSA Robo-Advisory Market is expected to grow 5x, generating USD ~3.5Bn by 2026F owning to rising digital transformation, emergence of new players and Government Initiatives: Ken Research

Ken Research

The report covers Digital financial advisor in Wealth Management KSA, digital investment management services platforms in KSA, Future of Wealth Management Robo-Advisory KSA, Haseed Robo-Advisory Wealth Management Market, Investment Management Software In KSA, KSA Hybrid Robo-Advisors Wealth Management Market, KSA Pure Robo-Advisors Wealth Management Market, KSA Robo Advisory Market, KSA Robo Advisory Services Market, KSA Robo Advisory Software Market, KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Industry, KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market, KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Sector, KSA Robo-Advisory Wealth Management End Users Industry.

Gurugram, India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robo-Advisors provides a low-cost alternative to traditional investing, eliminating the human labor, lower overheads with little-to-no minimum investments required making it an attractive market for investors.

With advent of new technology, better algorithms, better user-experience, millennial & Gen-Z adaptation of newer technology, Robo-Advisory market is expected to grow in future.

Banks are expected to take the lead in robo-advisory industry, banks would do well due to cost-effectiveness, trust, ease of movement of money, captive base & larger credibility to give their customer an easy, simple and much better experience.

Government Initiatives: The government is developing regulations to ensure a business environment that fosters both investor confidence and prudent risk management by regulated entities. Financial Sector Development Program, one of the 12 executive programs has been launched by government which is consolidated from Vision 2030, whose goal is to diversify the financial sector and to make it more efficient in order to enable financial institutions to support the private sector. Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and Capital Market Authority (CMA) unveiled the FinTech Saudi project in April 2018, in accordance with the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to encourage entrepreneurship and develop financial technology (FinTech) infrastructure.

Story continues

Emergence of New Players: Recently, KSA based Investment Advisory Firm Sarwa acquires a temporary or experimental Fintech license from Saudi’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA). The fin-tech startup offers customers an easy way to invest their savings in various low-cost index funds. Another example is of Derayah Capitals which becomes the first bank in the region to launch a Robo-Advisory Investment App, Derayah Smart. This idea came from the interest of the Financial Sector Development Program and Vision 2030 in savings and investment.

Digital Transformation: KSA is racing towards digital transformation, supporting tech innovation and entrepreneurship. The Kingdom is pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into an economic transformation, known as Vision 2030. Recently, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, launched investments worth $6.4 billion in building the future technologies.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by influx of AI technology along with growing demand for financial inclusion and affordability in financial planning ” by Ken Research observed that KSA Robo Advisory market is in the nascent phase. The With Digital Transformation, Emergence of New Players, Minimal investment and Government Initiatives, are some of the factors that will contribute to the KSA robo-advisory market growth. It is expected that KSA robo-advisory market will grow at a CAGR of ~52% for the 2022-2026F forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered:-

KSA Robo Advisory Market

By Type (by Revenue), 2022 & 2026F

Hybrid Robo Advisors

Pure Robo Advisors

By End-User (by Revenue), 2022 & 2026F

Retail Investor

High Net Worth Individuals

By Age-group (by Revenue), 2022 & 2026F

19-28 years

29-38 years

39-45 years

45+ years

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Region (by Revenue), 2022 & 2026F

Riyadh

Makkah

Eastern Region

Others

Key Target Audience:-

Government and Institutions

New Market Entrants

Investors

Wealth Management Companies

Robo-Advisory Companies

Investment Banks

Investors

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2019-2021

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026F

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Companies Covered:-

Abyan Capital

Derayah Capital

Tamra Capital

Haseed

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

KSA Country Overview

KSA Population Analysis

KSA Wealth Management Market Overview

Ecosystem of KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Timeline of Major Players in KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Value Chain Analysis/ Existing Business Model

KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market Size

KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market Segmentation by Type and End User, 2022

KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market Segmentation by Region, 2022

End User Profiling by Age of Customer, 2022

Decision Making Parameters of End Users in KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Customer Pain Points in KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Key Factors Influencing Robo-Advisory Services Purchasing Decisions and Cost Components

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Growth Drivers of KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Trends and Developments in KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Issues and Challenges in KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Government Rules and Regulations in KSA Robo Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Covid-19 Impact on KSA Robo Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Competition scenario of key players based on Revenue, 2022

Cross Comparison of Major Players in KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Outlook and Future Projections for KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Industry Outlook to 2027: Driven by influx of AI technology along with growing demand for financial inclusion and affordability in financial planning

The market size on the basis of revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% increasing from USD xx Billion in 2022 to USD xx Billion in 2027F. UAE is emerging as one of the leading destinations for wealth management & private banking globally, driven by burgeoning High Net Worth Income population that demands technologically advanced and highly customized banking and management solutions. In coming years, unlike traditional banks, most FinTechs like Sarwa, FinaMaze will focus on developing specific, targeted offerings. With supportive regulations, these will rapidly grow in number, particularly in payments & WealthTech space.

Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Digitalization, Rising Tech-Savvy Population, Increasing M&A Deals, Partnerships between BNPL players and Banks along with shifting preference towards BNPL

According to Ken Research estimates, the Malaysia BNPL Market – which grew from approximately USD ~140 Mn in 2019 to approximately USD ~560 Mn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into USD ~2700 Mn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the New Government Policies, New Players in the Market and Partnership with Companies. The Malaysia BNPL Industry has become one of the most attractive markets in Southeast Asian Region. Hence, many global BNPL Players are considering to extend their product offerings for consumers in this country. The Rise of E-commerce and Pandemic induced trend for alternative payments have accelerated the BNPL industry in Malaysia. The market is highly driven by price-sensitive, tech-savvy and mobile-first consumers who are searching for better value and choices as well as fast delivery of services and hence, adopting BNPL services over traditional payment methods.

Australia Remittance Market Outlook to 2027F- By International Remittance Flow Corridor (Inbound and Outbound Countries and Point of Contact), By Domestic Remittance Flow Corridor (Urban to Rural, Urban to Urban, and others)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Australia Remittance Market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR in the period of 2022P-2027F, owing to the increased internet and smartphone penetration, rising digital platforms for fund transfer and government initiatives. The growing penetration rate of the internet and smartphones are driving more and more people to switch to digital platforms for fund transfer. The international outbound remittance flow was significantly more than the international inbound remittance flow in Australia in 2021.

France Remittance Market Outlook to 2027- By Inbound & Outbound Remittance, By Channels (Banks, MTOs, M-wallets and Others), By Inflow & Outflow Remittance Corridors, By Point of Contact (Branch Pick-up, Mobile Payment & Online Transactions, Prepaid Cards)

France Remittance Market is moderately concentrated and in the growth stage. The market includes both formal and informal payment service providers including banks, money transfer operators, mobile wallets, postal networks. The market has been fueled by increased migration, increasing government support for new competitors, improved banking knowledge and increased awareness towards digitalized remittance services in the space. The market has displayed a steady growth in terms of transaction value supported by an increase in both inbound and outbound remittances. The total transaction value has expanded displaying a CAGR of close to ~%. This was majorly fueled by a rise in the outbound remittances, which is led by a stronger growth in the employment prospects in euro area. Moreover, the appreciation in the currency is also a supportive factor for such growth of remittances in the region.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Private Limited Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249



