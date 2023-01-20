U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

KSA Warehouse Automation Industry is expected to grow 3x, generating USD ~1 Bn by 2026F owing to rising of new logistics players, Saudi vision 2030 and investment in transhipment hub: Ken Research

Ken Research
·7 min read
Ken Research
Ken Research

The report covers Automated Sortation Systems Supplier in KSA, Automated Technology in Warehousing KSA, challenges in KSA Warehouse Automation Market, Competitors in KSA Warehouse Automation Industry, Demand for Warehousing Automation in KSA, Distributors in KSA Warehouse Automated Market, Emerging Companies in Warehouse Automation KSA, Fully Automated Warehouses in KSA, International Domestic Freight Forwarders in KSA, Investment in Warehouse Automation Startups KSA, KSA Automatic Guided Vehicle Market, KSA Autonomous Maneuverable Robots Market, KSA Hardware automated technology Market, KSA Logistics and Warehouse Robots Market, KSA Third Party Logistics Market, KSA Warehouse Automation End-User Industry.

Gurugram, India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSA Warehousing Automation Industry is a consolidated market and is in the growing phase which comprises of Warehouse management system provider, autonomous mobile robot companies, piece picking robots’ companies, warehouse drone providers, autonomous truck loading service providers etc. There are many major players in the KSA Warehouse Automations Market some of which are ABB, Konecranes, Swisslog, Diggipacks etc.

  • Rapid digitalization, growing adoption of technology for improving efficiency & faster delivery and emergence of advanced technologies have led to the growth of the industry.

  • Moreover, Industry trends such as utilization of warehouse drones, increasing demand for hyperlocal deliveries, automated data analytics, Collaborative Robots, etc., are facilitating market growth.

  • High Initial Investment with actual return on investment in the long-run, improper installation, data inaccuracy, technology obsoletion, etc., have been the key pain points of the industry. Additional costs of training & hiring skilled workforce have further restrained growth.

Saudi Vision 2030: The government has planned to invest billions of dollars in its transportation & logistics infrastructure as a part of its Vision 2030. For instance, Government plans in place to expand and modernize King Abdul Aziz International which is one of the key airports of the country, planning to increase investments into modernizing and upgrading port infrastructure to handle containers greater than 55+ Mn TEUs and to construct new land bridge which will connect the east and west coasts of the country. This will decrease the transportation times from 10 days through sea to 13 hours through rail.

Expansion by Logistics Players: The growing logistics market of Saudi Arabia is simultaneously witnessing an increasing number of new players and existing players expanding their current level of operations. For instance, Wared Logistics has started first of a series of temperature-controlled warehouses in mid-2012. Also, the logistics chain of UAE, Al Futtaim began with the operations of its second warehousing facility in Riyadh in July 2018.

Emergence as Transhipment Hub: Saudi Ports Authority signed a long-term memorandum-of-understanding with Saudi Industrial Services Co (SISCO), to expand Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) at Jeddah Islamic Port, which will bolster the aim of turning Jeddah into a transshipment hub for the Middle East. Saudi Arabia will emerge as a transshipment hub for goods which will increase customer’s demand for modern warehouse.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication KSA Warehousing Automation Market Outlook to 2026 - Driven by Bolstering Ecommerce Industry & Ambitious Government Plans for Digitalization by Ken Research observed that KSA Warehouse Automation market is in the growing phase. The emergence as transhipment hub, rising number of logistics players, influx of new investments, Saudi vision 2030 and increasing focus on digitization are some of the factors that has contributed to the KSA Warehouse Automation market growth. It is expected that KSA Warehouse Automation market will grow at a CAGR of ~19.7% for the 2021-2026F forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered:-
KSA Warehouse Automation Market
By Product Category (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

  • Semi-Automated

  • Fully Automated

By Product Component (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

  • Conveyor System/ Sortation System

  • Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)

  • Automated Storage & retrieval System (AS/RS)

  • Warehouse Management System

  • AMR/AGV

  • Others (Pick-to-Light and Put-to-Light Systems and automated packaging: wedging, volume reduction, personalization and more)

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Automated Technology (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

  • Hardware

  • Software

By End-User (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

  • E-Commerce

  • Retail (Supermarkets, Hypermarket, Consumer Durables & More)

  • 3PL/Logistics

  • Others (Health & Beauty, Pharma, Furnishing)

Key Target Audience:-

  • International Domestic Freight Forwarders

  • Warehousing Companies

  • Logistics Companies

  • Logistics Consultants

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2016-2021

  • Base Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023 – 2026F

Companies Covered:-

  • Savoye

  • Konecranes

  • ABB Ltd.

  • SSI Schaefer

  • Swisslog

  • Diggipacks and more

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Country Overview

  • Ecosystem of KSA Warehousing Automation Market

  • Business Cycle and Genesis of KSA Warehousing Automation Market

  • Commercial Models in KSA Warehousing Market

  • Demand Supply Scenario of KSA Warehousing Automation Market

  • Growth Drivers of KSA Warehousing Automation Industry

  • Trends and Developments of KSA Warehousing Automation Industry

  • SWOT Analysis of KSA Warehousing Automation Industry

  • Impact of Covid-19 on KSA Warehouse Automation Industry

  • Challenges in the KSA Warehousing Automation Industry

  • Warehousing Automation Ecosystem in KSA

  • Government Warehouse Rules and Procedures

  • Technological Innovations in Warehousing Automation Market

  • Porter’s Five Force Analysis of the KSA Warehouse Automation Industry

  • KSA Warehousing Automation Market Size

  • KSA Warehousing Automation Market Segmentation

  • KSA Warehousing Automation Market Future Overview

  • Competition Scenario

  • Cross Comparison between major players in the Market (Inception, Headquarter, Location, Strength, Service offered, No of Employees, types of Automation, End-User, recent Developments)

  • Analyst Recommendation

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-
Saudi Arabia Warehouse Automation Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-
UAE Warehousing Automation Market Outlook to 2026F- Increasing demand of E-commerce sector and rapid integration of automation technology support the market growth

According to Ken Research estimates, the UAE Warehouse Automation Market expanded at a CAGR of 19.4% in between 2016 and 2021 on the basis of revenue generated. The market faced rapid growth owing to surge in manufacturing activities, burgeoning international trade, rising domestic consumption and ease in government regulation. UAE Warehouse Automation Market is estimated to grow at a positive CAGR of 13.4% in between 2021E and 2026F. Increasing demand for fresh foods and quality products resulting from greater spending power, increases the demand for warehousing automation within the country. The UAE FDI law now allows up to 100 per cent foreign ownership in more than 122 economic activities across 13 sectors including transport and storage, agriculture, space, manufacturing industry, renewable energy, hospitality and food services, among others.

Philippines Logistics Industry Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Infrastructural Developments, Technological Advancement and Government Support

According to Ken Research estimates, the Philippines logistics Market – which grew from approximately PHP ~570 Bn in 2017 to approximately PHP ~780 Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further to PHP ~1160 Bn market by 2027F, owing to the increased budget allocation, increasing demand for food, beverages, and manufacturing products in the Philippines. Government of Philippines has made infrastructural development a national priority and has pledged greater funding over the next decade, with oversight of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA). The top two import sources of the Philippines were China and Japan, with 22.7% and 9.4% import share, respectively.

Malaysia Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the Rising Demand from Manufacturing, F&B, Retail, and other industries along with increasing Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Logistics Infrastructure

According to Ken Research estimates, the Malaysia logistics Market – which grew from approximately RM 165 Bn in 2017 to approximately RM 230 Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into RM 370 Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the Increasing demand for food, beverages and manufacturing products in Malaysia. Malaysia has over 100 airfields in the country; however, six international and 16 major domestic airports excel in providing logistic and passenger capacity. In Malaysia, inland ports play an important role in the freight transport system by acting as gateways of trade in Malaysia to manufacturers and producers.

Kuwait Warehousing Market Outlook to 2026F– Driven by Rise in Demand for Technologically Advanced Warehouses by Different End Users

The growth of local companies within the logistics sector points to widening industry potential in the country with total warehousing space growing at a double digit CAGR (2021-2026F). Strong leasing momentum is likely to continue throughout the year; 3PL and e-commerce players are expected to drive demand for logistics space. Key factors which are expected to drive demand across the country: consolidation and expansion by existing players and entry of new players. Increasing adoption of warehouse automation technologies such as EDI, RFID, Human Centric Designs and Drones are expected to improve operational efficiency.

Follow Us –
LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube 

Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

