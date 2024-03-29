KSB SE KGaA (ETR:KSB) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €26.00

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 13th of May to €26.00. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which is above the industry average.

KSB SE KGaA's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, KSB SE KGaA was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 6.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 33%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €12.00 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €26.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that KSB SE KGaA has been growing its earnings per share at 68% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like KSB SE KGaA's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for KSB SE KGaA that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

