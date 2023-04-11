KSB SE KGaA's (ETR:KSB) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at KSB SE KGaA (ETR:KSB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KSB SE KGaA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = €161m ÷ (€2.5b - €849m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, KSB SE KGaA has an ROCE of 9.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KSB SE KGaA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for KSB SE KGaA.

What Can We Tell From KSB SE KGaA's ROCE Trend?

KSB SE KGaA has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 52% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that KSB SE KGaA has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 45% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

