U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,752.50
    -27.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,236.00
    -192.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,797.75
    -92.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.30
    -12.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.77
    -1.84 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.80
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    -0.21 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9933
    +0.0182 (+1.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0170 (+1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8350
    -1.3290 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,922.81
    -351.88 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.66 (-1.68%)
     

KSL Capital Partners Receives HICAP's 2022 Merger & Acquisition Deal of the Year Award, Highlighting Firm's Proven Investment Approach and Growing Presence in Asia

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov.6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, today announced that its affiliates received the Merger & Acquisition Deal of the Year award at the Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific ("HICAP"), the region's largest hotel conference, for the acquisition of the W Maldives and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. The transaction closed in June 2022 for an undisclosed amount.

"For over 30 years, KSL has invested in premier travel and leisure destinations across the world, and our strong background in hospitality allows us to uniquely understand the potential of these properties and how best to drive strategic value for guests, employees, investors and the communities in which we operate," said Siddhant Jhunjhunwala, Director of Investments, APAC for KSL. "We are excited to be recognized at Asia's largest and longest-running hotel conference for our acquisition of the W Maldives and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, which is a prime example of the type of high-quality investments we seek to make globally, and a testament to the success of our growing investment presence in Asia Pacific."

More information on the acquisition of the W Maldives and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa by affiliates of KSL can be found here.

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; New York City, New York; London, England and Singapore. Since 2005, KSL has raised approximately US$18 billion of capital across both equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

Media Contact
Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
KSL-JF@joelefrank.com
(212) 355-4449

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ksl-capital-partners-receives-hicaps-2022-merger--acquisition-deal-of-the-year-award-highlighting-firms-proven-investment-approach-and-growing-presence-in-asia-301669663.html

SOURCE KSL Capital Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Parent Meta Is Preparing to Notify Employees of Large-Scale Layoffs This Week

    The social-media giant’s planned cuts are expected to affect many thousands of its workforce, which exceeded 87,000 as of September.

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Production Hit; Big Meta Job Cuts Seen

    Futures fell. Apple iPhone 14 Pro production has been hit by China Covid curbs. Meta Platforms is expected to announce big job cuts.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices

    If there's an upside to a down market, it's that it can at least temporarily put great companies on sale at bargain valuations.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

    The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now. Three Fool.com contributors think Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM), Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock crashes this year are once-in-a-decade buying opportunities. Billy Duberstein (Qualcomm): It's not often one gets to buy a wide-moat stock like Qualcomm for under 10 times earnings, but investors have that opportunity today.

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • Meta will reportedly announce ‘large-scale’ layoffs next week

    According to The Wall Street Journal, an announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

    The stock market can play tricks on your mind. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Stocks like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were losers in 2022, but here's why they could be big winners in 2023 and beyond.

  • Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.

  • Better Big Tech Stock: Apple vs. Alphabet

    Apple's stock jumped nearly 8% on Oct. 28 after it soundly beat Wall Street's expectations, but Alphabet's stock tumbled 9% on Oct. 26 after it broadly missed analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Apple's stock has still declined 12% this year as of this writing, but Alphabet fared much worse with a 34% drop. Let's see why Apple outperformed Alphabet by such a wide margin and if it will remain the better bear market buy.

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Money-Market Funds Are Back. But There Are Now Other Options for Your Cash.

    Beyond bank accounts and money market funds, investors have more and higher-yielding alternatives, from ultrashort ETFs to Treasury I bonds.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Artificial intelligence (AI) advances continue to transform the technology industry. Its ability to take on tasks that previously required human intervention holds the potential to change the world while it benefits the stocks that put it to effective use.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Tesla Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Is Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading At A 49% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by estimating the...

  • Facebook parent Meta is preparing large-scale layoffs this week - WSJ

    Meta declined to comment on the WSJ report. Facebook parent Meta in October forecasted a weak holiday quarter and significantly more costs next year wiping about $67 billion off Meta's stock market value, adding to the more than half a trillion dollars in value already lost this year. The disappointing outlook comes as Meta is contending with slowing global economic growth, competition from TikTok, privacy changes from Apple, concerns about massive spending on the metaverse and the ever-present threat of regulation.

  • Why AT&T Rose 18.8% in October

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) rose 18.8% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For the third quarter, AT&T posted overall revenue of $30 billion, down 4.2% over the prior year, while adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $0.68 beat expectations by $0.07. Overall revenues grew 3.1% on a like-for-like basis, and the underlying drivers of AT&T's wireless business were strong.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter

    Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Cyber Security Growth Stocks Worth Buying Hand Over Fist

    The worries about SoFi's student loans miss the fact that all of its other products are growing like crazy.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Takes a Beating on Auto Insurance

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett, who has long reiterated his love for insurance companies, took a painful hit on Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s underwriting businesses as inflation continues to weigh on the company’s operating units.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyWells Fargo Faces