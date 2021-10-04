U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

KSP Specialty Pharmacy now offers access to non-oncology drugs and launches new website featuring pharmacy patient portal

·4 min read

Site also offers resources and tools for providers and payers

DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute and KSP Specialty Pharmacy (KSP) are pleased to announce the launch of new services and a new website: www.ksppharmacy.org. The new site features provider resources and information for payers and pharmaceutical companies. Most notably, the site includes an online portal where patients can refill their prescriptions. This tool also allows patients to see their list of medications, get reminders and interact with their pharmacist. A portal for patient education and tips is forthcoming. Additionally, KSP has begun offering non-oncology specialty drugs to serve providers and patients throughout the McLaren Health Care network.

KSP has begun offering non-oncology specialty drugs to serve providers and patients throughout the McLaren Health Care network.

KSP is a specialty pharmacy within the McLaren Health Care Network, serving the needs of patients with complex disease states and high-cost therapeutic treatments. KSP began as an extension of the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in 2019 and has since grown to assist with specialty medication needs of patients throughout the McLaren system in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

For added convenience, KSP has also launched an app to serve patients and providers with the same resources and tools from their phones. The app is available for iPhone and Android phones. To download the app for iOS, click here. To download the app for Android, click here.

Additionally, the Karmanos ambulatory pharmacy, which provides non-specialty medication, has launched a portal with similar functionality. Those undergoing cancer treatment at Karmanos can now access their prescription information and request refills on the Karmanos pharmacy web page.

"We are continually striving to provide our patients with tools and convenience to help them understand their treatment. The new website and app will provide the outstanding service we offer over the phone and in person on a new, convenient platform," said Stephen Smith, RPh, MS, FASHP, Chief Pharmacy Officer.

KSP provides patient care and customer service through a panel of expert clinical pharmacy specialists that can assist in drug education and management of not only a patient's specialty prescriptions, but their entire prescription portfolio. The pharmacy team has direct access to the patient's medical records and providers to ensure the time to delivery of the first dose is swift. In fact, the average rate to the first dose at KSP during fiscal year 2021 is 3.92 days, while the industry standard is more than ten days. A primary goal is to ensure that our in-house social worker and account resolution team find unique programs to allow patients access to high-cost medications without being financially burdened. This allows patients to stay adherent and compliant with their prescribed therapies and start a path to faster healing and recovery.

Specialty medications are used to treat complex health conditions that include hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, organ transplant, migraines and others. KSP Specialty Pharmacy's expanded services include the ability to dispense medications for patients within the McLaren Health System who face these disease states. These medications may need to be administered by a health care professional, self-injected or taken by mouth, which may require clinical monitoring. Specialty medications often require special handling, delivery and storage requirements.

"The staff is very compassionate and helpful. They take their time and don't rush the patient. I'm very impressed," stated one grateful patient.

KSP is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). URAC designation was earned in 2020 and allows for the provision of agents in other specialized areas, such as HIV, gastroenterology, neurology and many others.

"This achievement by the KSP staff allows for continued growth and expansion of our services. With URAC accreditation, we can expand access further into the McLaren Network and serve patients outside of the field of oncology," said Smith. "It is an honor to be a part of this network and we look forward to offering our services to the patients who need it most."

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute
Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. Our vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan. For more than 75 years, our administrative and research headquarters, along with our premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. Our 15 network sites throughout the state deliver market-leading cancer care and clinical trials conveniently to the communities where many of our patients live. Karmanos is recognized by the National Cancer Institute as one of the best cancer centers in the nation. Our academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ksp-specialty-pharmacy-now-offers-access-to-non-oncology-drugs-and-launches-new-website-featuring-pharmacy-patient-portal-301392153.html

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico's cycle of rate hikes is not yet over and one or two increases are likely forthcoming amid concerns about inflation, though any monetary policy moves will depend on incoming data, Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said on Monday. Expressing concern about above-target inflation, Banxico, as the bank is known, raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75% on Thursday, as expected, in a four-to-one vote by its governing board. Heath voted with the majority for the rate hike.

    Shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. gained 7.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it had new data from a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating its experimental oral antiviral opaganib in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Redhill said the treatment candidate reduced mortality by 62% when evaluating 251 of the 475 patients enrolled in the study. Several companies developing COVID-19 drugs have shared new data since Friday, when Merck & Co. Inc. said its experimental oral

    Shares in Covid-19 vaccine makers, including Moderna, Novavax and BioNTech, continued their slide lower early on Monday,

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

    The runway is growing for vaccine stocks. More than eight in 10 fully vaccinated Americans hope to receive a Covid booster shot.

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are sliding 5.9% lower as of 11:49 a.m. EDT on Monday. This drop appears to be a continuation of the sharp decline that began last week after Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive results from a late-stage study of COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. Other vaccine stocks also are continuing to fall in response to Merck's good news.

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has temporarily halted drug production at its Irvine plant in California to address issues raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a recent inspection, the company said on Monday. Israel-based Teva did not specify what issues were raised by the FDA. Bloomberg reported that the production halt followed Teva's recall of more than 2.5 million vials of drugs in recent months, many of them cancer medications.

    Healthcare stocks have a reputation of keeping investors on their toes. The possibility of surging price action, or conversely, earth shattering drops is very real, but these movements can come and go in the blink of an eye. As a result, these stocks need constant monitoring ahead of key catalysts, as they can affect the price dramatically. Additionally, the price movement is usually dependent on one of the following: either a regulatory approval or trial data. Once either is announced to the pu

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of vaccines and other coronavirus treatments dropped in Asia after Merck & Co. said its experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 in half. The declines followed a slump in shares of BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. in New York on Friday after Merck delivered the news on its drug, which is seen by some as marking a turning point in the global fight against Covid-19.Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., which has a deal to distribute BioNTech a

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced its phase 2 study of XEN1101 for the treatment of epilepsy met all primary and secondary endpoints. XEN1101 demonstrated a statistically significant and dose-dependent reduction from baseline in monthly focal seizure frequency when compared to the placebo. "Importantly, we saw statistically significant reductions of focal onset seizures compared to placebo across all dose groups, which sug

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

    Building an intuitive understanding of these warning signs is critical for success with pharma stocks.

    Thailand's government is in talks with Merck & Co to buy 200,000 courses of its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 treatment, the latest Asian nation to scramble for supplies of the drug after lagging behind Western countries for vaccines. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, told Reuters that Thailand is currently working on a purchasing agreement for the antiviral drug, known as molnupiravir. South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia said they are also in talks to buy the potential treatment, while the Philippines, which is running a trial on the pill, said it hopes its domestic study would allow access to the treatment.

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

    WHAT COULD CAUSE SO SUDDEN A DECLINE? The 47-year-old woman lay in bed, exhausted and in pain. Her longtime partner lay next to her, anxious to do anything to help her feel better. Suddenly her right leg jerked and jumped as if possessed by some demon spirit — the movement was fast and erratic and lasted less than five seconds. “What was that?” her partner asked, amazed and worried. Then it happened again. And again. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The previous two wee

    Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) has randomized the last patient into the DIVERSITY Phase 3 study of filgotinib in the induction and maintenance of remission in patients with Crohn's Disease (CD). The DIVERSITY study enrolled 1,374 participants. The study evaluates the safety and efficacy of 100mg and 200mg filgotinib versus placebo on clinical remission and endoscopic response in a 10-week induction phase, followed by a 47-week maintenance phase. Topline results of the DIVERSITY study are anticipate

    J&J laid out new data on its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine over the weekend that one analyst says sets a new efficacy bar for the many big pharma firms competing to bring an RSV vaccine to market.

    Florida's first lady is battling breast cancer in the "most difficult test of her life," Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday.

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is continuing to trade lower Monday amid news surrounding Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) oral COVID-19 treatment. Merck, and Ridgeback, on Friday announced its investigational oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced risk of hospitalization or death by about 50% versus the placebo for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in Phase 3 interim analysis. Merck said it plans to submit an application for Emergency Use Authorization to the U.S. FDA as soon as possible based on the