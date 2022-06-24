U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

KSS Acquires LIONEX Technology, Launches proprietary Li-PROTM Solution

·2 min read

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Separation Solutions (KSS) announced today the acquisition of LIONEX technology from Chemionex Inc. The acquisition serves as the foundation for the launch of their Li-PRO™ process featuring a proprietary global solution for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE).

Koch Separation Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/Koch Separation Solutions)
Koch Separation Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/Koch Separation Solutions)

"The launch of the Li-PRO process, coupled with the broader EPC capabilities of our parent, Koch Engineered Solutions, will deliver complete end-to-end solutions for DLE customers," said Manny Singh, President of KSS.

The Li-PRO™ process is an optimized DLE process configuration combining specialized lithium selective extraction media and leading KSS equipment including robust PURON® membrane-based pretreatment, Recoflo® packed bed lithium extraction, Recoflo softening, and high-recovery reverse osmosis (RO) concentration operations to generate a purified lithium chloride solution. The solution is geared towards customers seeking an optimized solution to developing lithium battery materials to keep up with the growing demand for lithium batteries, primarily in electric vehicles.

"The innovative and patent-pending aspects of the Li-PRO solution will be synergistic with KSS' world-class capabilities in ion exchange and sorptive technologies, membrane filtration, and thermal separations. This combination will deliver superior lithium recovery and purity, chemical consumption, water efficiency, and simplified system configurations, optimizing CAPEX and OPEX to lithium producers," said Singh.

KSS will offer the Li-PRO process as a complete offering or as standalone separation processes, depending on customers' unique needs. Their team will initially engage developers in a piloting phase to refine the process design of each step, and work collaboratively to implement small to large-scale operations at optimized performance specifications.

For more information on KSS lithium extraction capabilities, please contact getinfo@kochsep.com.

About Koch Separation Solutions

Koch Separation Solutions (KSS) is transforming the landscape of separations by leveraging synergistic technology such as membrane filtration, ion exchange, evaporation, and drying. With over half a century worth of experience, KSS offers solutions for the most demanding applications across food and beverage, life science, and general industrial markets. KSS aims to create more value to their customers around the world by offering complete solutions to recover high-value product, eliminate waste, reduce footprint, increase productivity, and lower costs. KSS is a Koch Engineered Solutions company. More information is available at www.kochseparation.com

Contact: Emily Rogers
Email: Emily.rogers@kochsep.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kss-acquires-lionex-technology-launches-proprietary-li-protm-solution-301574602.html

SOURCE Koch Separation Solutions

