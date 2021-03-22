U.S. markets open in 9 hours 30 minutes

(KSU Alert) Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Kansas City Southern; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) ("KCS or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP).

On March 21, 2021, KCS announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Canadian Pacific. Under the merger agreement terms, KCS shareholders would receive 0.489 Canadian Pacific shares and $90.00 in cash for each KCS common share held. Based on Canadian Pacific's closing stock price on March 19, 2021, the implied cash and stock consideration to be received by KCS stockholders is $275.07 per share.

KCS shareholders will be subject to the future price fluctuation of Canadian Pacific's stock price.

The investigation concerns whether the KCS board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for KCS shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given analysts' projections for future revenue growth.

If you are a shareholder of KCS and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ksu-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-kansas-city-southern-are-shareholders-getting-a-fair-deal-301252600.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

  • Canadian Pacific Is Buying Kansas City Southern. It’s All About North American Trade.

    STOCK ALERT (CP) is acquiring (KSU) for $29 billion, including the assumption of $3.8 billion in debt. Investors will probably bid up all the railroad stocks in Monday trading. The merger would create the first rail network to connect Canada, the U.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: GameStop, Adobe and Darden Restaurants in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release March 22-26, along with an earnings preview for select companies. Next week’s earnings are probably not much significant for major market movements, but it is adequate to gauge investors’ sentiment.

  • Canadian Pacific Railway To Buy Kansas City Southern For $25 Billion

    Canadian Pacific Railway will buy out Kansas City Southern in a merger that CP says will create the first U.S.-Mexico-Canada railroad. What Happened: Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) on Sunday announced that they have entered into a merger agreement, where Canadian Pacific has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion in a cash-and-shares deal. The deal has a total enterprise value of almost $29 billion when including the assumption of $3.8 billion of outstanding KCS debt. Pending final approval from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board on the merger, the merger will combine the two railroads to create create "the first U.S.-Mexico-Canada railroad," Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said in a statement. Creel will take over as CEO of the combined company, which will be named Canadian Pacific Kansas City. Its headquarters will be in Calgary, Alberta, with Kansas City remaining as the company's U.S. headquarters. Post-merger, the common shareholders of KCS will receive 0.489 of a CP share and $90 in cash for each KCS common share held. The deal values Kansas City Southern at $275 per share, representing a 23% premium to Friday's closing price of $224.16, according to Reuters. Why It Matters: The combined company will operate about 20,000 miles of rail, have almost 20,000 employee and generate revenues of about $8.7 billion, based on 2020 actual revenues. The company says that while it will remain the smallest of the six major U.S. Class 1 railroads by revenue, the merger will make its network more competitive by expanding its reach for customers. The two railroads combined network will connect points throughout Canada and Mexico, and points in the Midwest, Northeast and South Central U.S. Canadian railroads have run into antitrust issues when trying to expand into the U.S. in the past, Reuters reported. CP dropped a $28.4 billion hostile bid for Norfolk Southern Corp in 2016 and failed to finish a deal to buy CSX Corp in 2014. What's Next: The two companies will hold an investor conference call today at 2 p.m. EST. To listen to the live conference call, dial (844) 450-0389 in the U.S. or (236) 714-3016 internationally. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the CP website and the KCS website. Supporting materials will be posted on www.FutureForFreight.com. Price Action: Shares of both companies hit 52-week highs late last week, with Canadian Pacific's NYSE-listed shares ending the week up 1.62% at $378.48 and Kansas City Southern ending the week up 3.54% at $224.16. Photo by Kelisi/Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFord, Stellantis Announce Production Cuts Amid Chip ShortageApple Ordered To Pay 8.5 Million In Patent Infringement Case© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern in $25 billion railway bet on trade

    Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd agreed on Sunday to acquire Kansas City Southern in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada, standing to benefit from a pick-up in trade. It would be the largest ever combination of North American railways by transaction value. It comes amid a recovery in supply chains that were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and follows the ratification of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) last year that removed the threat of trade tensions that had escalated under former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • GameStop, Adobe, Honeywell, Darden Restaurants, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    GameStop earnings are on Tuesday, along with Adobe, General Mills, and Darden Restaurants also this week. Plus, durable goods, personal income and spending, and other economic data.

  • GameStop earnings, inflation data: What to know in the week ahead

    Investors this week will be closely watching the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) Wednesday monetary policy decision, as well as a key report on the state of the consumer.

  • Hedge Fund Investors With $812 Billion See Asia as Preferred Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds focused on Asia are predicting a surge of new money from North America and Europe as investors move away from overvalued U.S. assets to tap the early pandemic recovery in China and other parts of the region.The GameStop Corp. investing craze that pitted retail traders against hedge funds may add to the Asian flows, with investors seeking to avoid similar losses from short-selling squeezes, according to hedge fund companies including APS Asset Management.A Credit Suisse Group AG survey of more than 200 institutional investors with $812 billion in hedge fund assets showed Asia-Pacific was the most-sought after region with 55% net demand, the highest level of interest in over a decade. By comparison, net demand for North America stood at just 20%. The figures measure the share of investors planning to raise allocations minus those planning to trim.“This year we are going to see strong net inflows based on our conversations,” said Richard Johnston, Asia head at Albourne Partners in Hong Kong. “The areas we are seeing most demand for are China equities, low-net hedge funds and private credit.”The investment shift could help foster growth in Asia’s relatively small hedge fund industry, centered largely in Hong Kong and Singapore. Investors around the world are trying to find ways of profiting from the region’s economic growth, and Asia hedge funds have outperformed global peers.Johnston, who advises investors on alternative investments, said some North American institutions are pushing China allocations to 15% to 20% of their overall investments in a range of asset classes.Total assets under management by Asia-Pacific based hedge funds rose 20% last year to $155.6 billion, according to Preqin data, and firms like Dymon Asia expect more inflows this year.“Once the lockdowns come off, which could be later this year, then I think it will be very healthy for the broad industry of hedge funds out here in Asia,” said Dymon Asia founding partner Danny Yong in Singapore, whose fund manages about $5 billion.The surge in monetary and fiscal stimulus in North America and Europe may also push some investors to park more money in Asia, skirting the frothiness of U.S. markets, fund managers said. Regulatory changes that have made it easier for hedge funds to invest in China are also boosting demand.“The U.S. and Europe have thrown in the kitchen sink in terms of a liquidity and easing perspective so you have seen those asset markets have over-earned,” Yong said, adding that investors in those regions were previously reluctant to move money with strong gains at home. “Ultimately it’s about the return until such point – and I believe that 2021 could be that year – where Asia significantly outperforms.”China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index has topped the S&P 500 for the past two years, and was outpacing the U.S. again in 2021 before a recent pull back. The gauge is down 3.9% this year, compared with a 4.2% gain in the U.S. index.GameStop refugeesAPS Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Kok Hoi Wong, whose firm manages about $3 billion, predicted some of the institutional investors who got burned backing hedge funds that shorted GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. would redeem some money and redeploy a portion to Asia. The lack of popular forums for retail investors like WallStreetBets and platforms like Robinhood Markets Inc. mean similar squeezes are less likely to happen in the region.“It’ll probably start in the second or third quarter,” he said. “But whether you’re operating in Asia, the U.S. or anywhere in the world you’ve got to make sure your risk-controls are rigorous enough to prevent you from getting into that kind of trouble.”APS tries to avoid overly-popular positions - also known as ‘crowded trades’ - and only shorts companies with large market capitalizations to prevent the type of swings that punished hedge funds trying to short AMC and GameStop, he added.Still, Dymon’s Yong warned similar retail-driven short-squeezing events are on the cusp of coming to Asia. Its first line of protection is to run a multi-strategy fund with low correlation to equity indexes. A second strategy is to make 1,000 short bets and 1,000 long wagers -- none worth more than 1% of a company’s market value -- to lower the potential impact of a single, major event.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Singapore developer's shares halted ahead of announcement

    Trading in shares of Singapore's biggest property developer CapitaLand Ltd were halted on Monday morning ahead of the release of an announcement, according to a stock exchange filing. Trading in units of its Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs), Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Ascendas, CapitaLand China Trust and Ascendas India Trust was also halted.

  • Stocks Mixed; Dollar, Treasuries Rise Amid Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fluctuated to start the week, with investors fretting over bond yields and inflation as economic activity accelerates. Turkey’s lira tumbled after the central-bank head was replaced.S&P 500 futures swung between red and green, and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained as Treasury yields slipped. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific gauge pared losses. Japan underperformed, while shares rose in China and Australia, and were little changed in Hong Kong.The Turkish lira slumped as much as 15% in early Asian trading after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the central-bank governor following a sharper-than-expected hike in interest rates. The dollar advanced against most Group-of-10 currencies.A heavy slate of Treasury auctions this week poses a potential catalyst for a renewed rise in bond yields. The ten-year benchmark subsided Monday to 1.68% from the highest levels in about 14 months. Oil steadied after its worst week since October.Investor concerns about the possibility of higher interest rates are dominating equity and bond markets. Selling in bonds has propelled yields higher in recent weeks and fueled a rotation out of growth into value shares. Inflation expectations have climbed on an improving outlook for growth, which some suspect may force the Fed to tighten monetary policy sooner than its current guidance suggests.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in a Bloomberg TV interview Sunday that there is no sign yet of unwanted inflation pressures.“Clearly, the market is skeptical that the Fed will be able to keep interest rates at current levels for the next three years,” Diana Mousina, senior economist in the multi-asset group at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., said in a note. “We think that nominal bond yields can still shoot higher in the short-term towards 2% and above on inflation concerns. Markets are likely to worry that this move is permanent, rather than temporary.”A central-bank exemption that allowed lenders load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside extra capital to cushion losses will lapse March 31. The regulator also said it plans further changes to this supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR.Meanwhile, the European Union is set to block exports of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine to the U.K. until the drugmaker fulfills its delivery obligations to the bloc. The pound weakened.These are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Powell is first up Monday at the BIS Innovation Summit, a virtual gathering of major central bankers. He speaks alongside Bundesbank’s Jens Weidmann on progressing with the digital age. The ECB’s Christine Lagarde, BOE’s Andrew Bailey and chiefs of Sweden, Canada, Mexico and Brazil all follow.Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data comes in the wake of $600 stimulus checks but before the latest round of $1,400 payments began hitting Americans’ bank accounts.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:20 p.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%.Topix Index fell 1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.6%.South Korea’s Kospi Index was little changed.Hang Seng Index fluctuated.CSI 300 Index rose 0.9%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen rose 0.2% to 108.73 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1896.The pound dropped 0.2% to $1.3845.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about four basis points to 1.68%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell about five basis points to 1.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $61.21 a barrel.Gold fell 0.3% to $1,739.59 an ounce.(A previous version corrected the extent of the Turkish lira’s decline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pressure mounts on auto insurers to give you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    California commissioner says insurers have been unfairly profiting from pandemic.

  • Mortgage rates below 3% are still around, but they're disappearing fast

    Surveys show rates are climbing rapidly, and they're expected to keep going up.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Has a New Price Target for Tesla: $3,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Management expects Tesla Inc. stock to hit $3,000 by 2025, up from its current price of $655. At that price, the company would be worth almost $3 trillion, based on the number of shares outstanding.Ark expects there’s a 50% chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, which could allow the company to scale its planned robotaxi service quickly, according to a Friday note on Ark’s website.It also added Tesla’s insurance business into its model, believing the offering could be rolled out to more states in the next few years with better-than-average margins, thanks to “highly detailed driving data” the company collects.Wood has been among Tesla’s most ardent supporters, holding large stakes of the company in her flagship fund. When Tesla shares saw a pullback in February, she bought more.According to Ark’s new model, in the best case scenario, Tesla could reach $4,000 per share in 2025, and in the bear case, $1,500. The company forecasts Tesla’s unit sales to be between 5 million and 10 million vehicles in 2025, assuming increased capital efficiency.The $3,000 target is far higher than any analyst who covers the company, the highest being $1,200 among estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Fueled by zealous supporters, Tesla shares rose more than 740% last year, the best performance on the S&P 500. Elon Musk, its chief executive officer, became the richest person in the world in January, before Jeff Bezos reclaimed the title.Not CloseAnalysts have speculated about the prospect that Tesla will launch a robotaxi service since at least 2015, but there’s little indication its technology is close to making this possible anytime soon. Tesla recently told California authorities that human drivers will still need to constantly supervise a new city streets function within its “full self-driving” suite of features sold as part of its Autopilot package.As for the company’s insurance product, that began in August 2019 and is currently available only in California. The company includes vehicle insurance revenue within its “services and other” category, along with after-sales service, sales of used vehicles and retail merchandise. Last year, all of that business combined was about 7% of total revenue.Ark’s model didn’t incorporate Tesla’s utility energy storage or solar business, nor did it consider future price fluctuations for Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings.Barron’s reported the price target earlier.(Updates with background throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ghost of Horrific Treasury Auction Haunts Bond Market on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Treasuries market faces another trying week as it will have to absorb a massive slate of auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation.It’s been a month since a disastrous seven-year auction sent the bond market into a tailspin that reverberated across financial markets and helped put benchmark yields on the path to prepandemic heights. Now that maturity is on the calendar again, with a $62 billion offering looming as a source of anxiety for dealers in the week ahead.The government will be selling into a market that’s endured a painful stretch, driving an index of longer maturities into a bear market. A key part of the yield curve just hit its steepest in over five years after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to keep rates near zero through 2023. The seven-year area, especially vulnerable to shifting speculation on monetary policy, has taken a beating as traders bet the central bank won’t be able to wait that long. It’s underperforming surrounding maturities by the most since 2015.“Supply is going to be a very important part of next week,” said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We’ll really see what type of end-user demand shows up at these auctions, and if the seven-year last month was so poorly sponsored because of volatility of that day or whether it’s a continued theme. There’s just a lot of volatility now and questions about whether higher rates are going to impact equities.”In February, when investors were already stepping back from bonds amid stimulus talks and the vaccine rollout, the government received record-low demand for the seven-year auction. The result added fueled to a Treasuries selloff that’s extended to a seventh straight week.The auction slate highlights another concern. Treasuries mostly shrugged off the Fed’s decision Friday to let lapse bank regulatory exemptions that have buoyed the bond market since the beginning of the pandemic. But dealers have been unloading Treasuries, and for some analysts the Fed’s move risks raising stress around auctions.Long-Maturity PainThe fixed-income slump has hit longer maturities hardest. As of Thursday, a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index that tracks debt with 10 years or more to maturity was down about 22% from its March 2020 peak, putting it in bear territory -- at least by this gauge. The 10-year yield touched 1.75% this week, the highest since January 2020.Yields and inflation expectations also took flight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on any need to combat the rise. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade surged to about 2.3% this week, the highest since 2013.Powell reiterated this week that he would only see an issue with the bond selloff if it were accompanied by “disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.” Tech shares appeared to suffer at points this past week as yields extended their climb.That leaves traders monitoring a slew of Fed speakers ahead, especially Powell, for fresh insights. A continued message of patience on tightening rates could spark some to exit bets that hikes may come earlier than the Fed projects.“I suspect the Fedspeak will stay in line with Powell’s views of this week, that they are letting inflation grow a bit and probably aren’t going to be moving rates or tapering asset purchases” for a long time, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global.He expects 10-year yields to rise to around 1.9%-1.95% by mid-year, and he sees scope for 2.25% depending on the composition and size of any additional stimulus proposals.What to WatchThe economic calendar:March 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; existing home salesMarch 23: Current account balance; new home sales; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMarch 24: MBA mortgage applications; durable/capital goods orders; Markit PMIsMarch 25: Jobless claims; GDP; Langer consumer comfort; Kansas City Fed manufacturingMarch 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:March 21: Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin at Credit Suisse Asian Investment ConferenceMarch 22: Powell in BIS panel; Barkin; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles on Libor transition; Governor Michelle BowmanMarch 23: St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Barkin; Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before House committee; Governor Lael Brainard in two appearances; New York Fed’s John WilliamsMarch 24: Barkin; Powell and Yellen before Senate committee; Williams; Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles EvansMarch 25: Williams; Clarida; Bostic; Evans; DalyThe auction calendar:March 22: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMarch 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMarch 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Crisis Ground Zero Is Ready for Reconstruction: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The British economy’s worst moments in the coronavirus crisis are hopefully behind it, and hints of that thesis coming true might emerge in reports due this week.The first expansion of U.K. services for five months, a partial rebound of retail sales and the fastest inflation since July are just some of the outcomes anticipated by economists in a slew of data for the most recent periods available in the current quarter. In a reminder of the damage caused, unemployment may also have reached the highest since 2015.A fledgling pickup could lay the foundations for a reversal in Britain’s fortunes following what Bloomberg Economics describes as a nadir for output in January. After one of the world’s most successful vaccination rollouts, with more than half of adults now jabbed, the next quarter will feature gradual reopenings allowing such a revival to take hold.How the economy proceeds from there remains a matter of suspense for citizens and policy makers alike. At its decision last week, the Bank of England contained any sense of optimism by saying the outlook remains unusually uncertain. Its chief economist, Andy Haldane, was bolder: he declared that “we are in for a rapid-fire recovery.”One shadow remaining over Britain’s prospects is its ability to reestablish trading relationships disrupted by its exit from the European Union. An agreement with the U.S. would help there, and that’s just what Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and her U.K. counterpart Liz Truss, will discuss in a call on Monday.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Looking beyond the first quarter, we continue to forecast U.K. growth will pick up sharply as the economy reaps the benefits of looser restrictions and the vaccine rollout program. Our baseline view is that the economy reaches its pre-virus level in the second quarter of 2022.”--Dan Hanson, senior economist. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify to Congress and global policy makers including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Bank of Canada chief Tiff Macklem discuss central bank innovation at a four-day conference organized by the Bank for International Settlements. Meanwhile, at least 15 rate decisions -- including Mexico, South Africa and Switzerland -- are scheduled.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching as Yellen and Powell testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday for quarterly Cares Act hearings, during which they will likely discuss the state of the U.S. economy and the role of fiscal and monetary aid in the pandemic recovery.On the data front, new and existing home sales as well as personal income and spending figures will probably show weakness, due to the impact of inclement winter weather on economic activity in February. Economists expect the slump to be short-lived. The Bureau of Economic Analysis will also release it’s latest revision of fourth quarter 2020 GDP, which was last reported at an annualized 4.1%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.Europe, Middle East, AfricaMore upbeat flash PMIs and German Ifo confidence numbers may not be enough to distract from Europe’s chaotic vaccine rollout, which is likely to be a topic of a summit of European Union leaders.ECB officials including Chief Economist Philip Lane and Vice President Luis de Guindons speak throughout the week and may reiterate Lagarde’s mantra that euro-area governments must make sure to roll out their joint spending plan on time to ensure the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Read more: EU Plodding Stirs ECB Concerns as U.S. Surges on With StimulusSwitzerland’s central bank will publish its 2020 currency intervention tally and conduct the first rate decision of the year, with officials expected to maintain current policy settings with the world’s lowest interest rate.Counterparts in Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and Morocco are also expected keep their monetary stance unchanged.That’s likely to be the case too across Africa, where Ghana’s central bank will probably hold its key interest rate for a sixth straight meeting on Monday as it monitors how new tax measures and higher utility fees affect inflation. In Nigeria, policy makers are likely to also keep the key rate unchanged, even with inflation at a four-year high.South Africa’s central bank, which has signaled interest-rate hikes later this year, will probably refrain from doing that already on Thursday as the economy’s recovery from its biggest contraction in a century remains fragile.Read more: Key African Central Banks Aren’t Rushing to Raise Interest RatesMeanwhile, investors will be keeping a close eye on Turkey, where two days after a bigger-than-expected increase in interest rates, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the country’s third central bank governor in less than two years, and replaced him with an advocate of lower rates.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEAAsiaSouth Korea kicks off the week with early trade data for March that should offer a clearer sign of how global trade is recovering without the distortions of the previous two months.The Tokyo region is set to emerge from its state of emergency this week. Preliminary PMI data for March out Wednesday will give an indication of recent activity in Japan’s manufacturing and service sectors, while early inflation figures from the capital will also show the likely direction of nationwide prices.China is likely to leave its loan prime rate unchanged on Monday, Thailand sets interest rates on Wednesday and the Philippines central bank meets Thursday.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaLatin AmericaBrazil serves up the minutes of last week’s interest rate meeting, the mid-month reading on consumer prices and the central bank’s quarterly inflation report. The likely takeaway: the suddenly hawkish central bank hopes to front-load a tightening cycle that both brings above-target inflation to heel and spares an unsteady and challenged recovery.Banco de Mexico’s situation on Thursday is more nuanced. In the lead up, the bi-weekly reading of consumer prices will creep closer to the top of the target range while data on unemployment, retail sales and economic activity will underscore the lack of domestic demand. The central bank’s own forecast -- that inflation will breach the top of the target range in the second quarter before slowing -- may persuade the conservative Banxico to hold at 4% this month.Rounding out the week, Argentina reports full-year and fourth-quarter output on Tuesday while Colombia’s central bank on Friday will all but certainly keep its key rate at a record-low 1.75%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Adds touts in EMEA section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Is Betting Billions on an EV-Fueled Lithium Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hasn’t been this bullish about lithium in years.Investors are betting on a comeback in the metal key to rechargeable batteries as the world’s biggest automakers ratchet up their electric-vehicle lines. Miners once shunned amid supply overhangs have raised almost $3.4 billion in equity offerings in the Americas this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s seven times the total amount raised from 2018 to 2020.The change breathes new life into an industry that saw prices of its main product plunge by more than half from a record high reached in 2018. It also highlights a bullish wager that’s still available on the EV frenzy as sentiment toward electric-vehicle stocks, which surged last year, sours.Talks with investors and discussions on potential supply agreements with automotive-equipment and battery manufacturers “which were only in my dreams a year ago are now filling my calendar,” Robert Mintak, chief executive officer of Vancouver-based Standard Lithium Ltd., said by phone.Interest in the industry is resurgent as electric-vehicle targets set by big automakers and a change in the U.S. administration signal that a battery boom is finally gathering momentum. After the punishing three-year sell-off, prices of the soft silvery-white metal have started to rebound, and analysts including those at BloombergNEF expect further gains on rising demand and tight supplies of battery-grade lithium.A lithium price index compiled by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence jumped 32% this year through February, after plunging 59% from mid-2018 to mid-2020. The metal reached an all-time high in May 2018.Bigger PoolThe investor pool “is expanded to technology investors and others,” said Mintak, as major automakers’ determination to deploy hundreds of billions of dollars to electrify their fleets gives investors “that safety that there’s going to be a supply pinch.”The majority of the financing has been done by the world’s top two lithium miners -- Albemarle Corp. and SQM, or Soc. Quimica & Minera de Chile SA, as it’s known formally -- as they took advantage of their recent stock surges. Albemarle completed a larger-than-planned equity offering of $1.5 billion in early February, while Santiago-based SQM raised $1.1 billion in January.Junior miners, most of which have yet to produce substantial amount of lithium, are also attracting strong interest from investors. Take the case of Standard Lithium, which opened its first direct lithium extraction plant in El Dorado, Arkansas, in September, with the facility using a new technology that allows for a 90% lithium recovery rate. It raised C$34.53 million ($27.6 million) in an over-subscribed share offering in December. Investor interest was so strong that it had to turn away offers for more, said CEO Mintak.Lithium Americas Corp., which is developing the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, raised a total of $500 million through two primary share offerings in October and January, respectively.Turning Tide“The tide is finally turning, and much faster than I thought,” Chris Berry, president of House Mountain Partners, an industry consultant, who said Wall Street hasn’t been this bullish on the lithium industry since 2017. “You see that with Lithium Americas being able to raise a total of half a billion dollars recently. This is for a pre-revenue company regarding lithium.”Sigma Lithium Resources Corp., which is developing a hard-rock lithium project in Brazil, had to upsize its private placement and increase offering price, which “says a lot about investor demand for lithium exposure, that asset, and that company’s vision,” said Berry.Junior lithium miners raised $529 million this year, Bloomberg data showed. That’s about $63 million more than the total amount raised from 2018 to 2020.Ford Motor Co. announced last month that its passenger-vehicle range will be all-electric in Europe by 2030. General Motors Co. plans to sell only zero-emission models by 2035. Volkswagen AG went further, announcing plans this week to build six battery factories in Europe and invest globally in charging stations, as ensuring scaling battery production has become a key in the EV race.Batteries make up about 30% of an electric car’s cost. And automakers around the world look to pivot to EVs, with hopes to get batteries at the cheapest price possible but also secure enough supply to meet those ambitions.Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to build back the economy after the devastation of Covid-19 with cleaner energy and a lower carbon footprint. The administration said in late February it would conduct a government review of U.S. supply chains to seek to end the country’s reliance on China and other adversaries for crucial goods.The election of Biden is “a very favorable signal to investors” as it boosted confidence that the switch to clean energy will accelerate, which along with existing favorable subsidies and regulations in Europe and China bodes well for raw materials needed for that energy transition, said Seth Goldstein, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. The U.S. is the second-largest EV market, after China.Andrew Bowering, a director at Vancouver-based American Lithium Corp., called the U.S. review on supply chains “huge” for the lithium industry as it shows the government’s realization that in order to meet clean-energy goals, it’s important for the U.S. to have a security of supply of raw materials such as lithium.“All of a sudden, after three years of downturn, you’ve got the price of the commodity starting to go up again and a change in the administration in the U.S. that’s pushing a green new deal and support big money going into the green automobile industry,” said Bowering. “That leads investors into the space.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia's CBA and ANZ settle 2016 class action on alleged interest rate rigging

    Australian lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Bank on Monday separately said they had agreed to settle a 2016 class action, filed in the United States against them, for alleged benchmark interest rate rigging. The suit had been filed by U.S.-based investment funds and an individual derivatives trader against 17 global banks, including ANZ's three domestic peers that make up the so-called "big four" with it.

  • CP Rail Agrees to Buy Kansas City Southern for $25 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, seeking to create a 20,000-mile rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada in the first year of those nations’ new trade alliance.The transaction creates the only network that cuts through all three North American countries, giving CP access to the Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s sprawling Midwestern rail network that connects farms in Kansas and Missouri to ports along the Gulf of Mexico. The network would also let CP reach deep into Mexico, which made up almost half of Kansas City Southern’s revenue last year.“I’ve had my eye on the KCS for quite some time,” CP Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said in a telephone interview. “We extend our reach for our customers through the U.S. and into Mexico, and at the same time KCS can do the same coming from Mexico up to U.S. destinations and Canada.”The combination -- the biggest purchase of a U.S. asset by a Canadian company since 2016 -- would provide a transportation solution for manufacturers seeking to bring factories back to North America after the pandemic exposed risks of relying on overseas supply chains, Creel said. The merger has a “compelling and powerful environmental impact” by enticing more truck cargo to rail, which is about four times more fuel efficient, he said.Kansas City investors will receive 0.489 of a CP share and $90 in cash for each share they hold, valuing the stock at $275 apiece -- 23% more than Friday’s record close, according to a statement from both companies on Sunday.Creel will be CEO of the new company, to be based in Calgary, and is expected to remain at the helm until at least early 2026, according to a separate statement. The new entity, to be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City, or CPKC, will have revenue of about $8.7 billion and almost 20,000 employees.Trade PlayThe transaction would be the biggest Canadian purchase of a U.S. asset since Enbridge agreed to buy Spectra Energy for about $28 billion five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That deal closed in early 2017.The deal comes as trade across the three nations is expected to pick up under the Biden administration. Just days after his inauguration, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, his first calls with foreign counterparts, where issues from trade to climate change were discussed.Mexico is a crucial supplier of vehicles, auto parts, electronics and food and a major customer of grain, fuel and consumer goods -- ties that are likely to be strengthened by July’s passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact.Kansas City’s unique network linking Mexico’s largest industrial cities and ports to the U.S. Midwest would be positioned to benefit if the coronavirus pandemic and fraying ties between the U.S. and China prompt companies to move lower-wage manufacturing from Asia to North America.As part of the transaction, CP will issue 44.5 million new shares, to be financed with cash-on-hand and about $8.6 billion in debt. CP’s debt would jump to about $20 billion and leverage would increase to about four times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Free cash flow of about $7 billion over a three-year period from the combined railroad would help CP whittle that down to 2.5 times.CP expects to boost adjusted diluted EPS in the first full year after completing the deal, and later generate double-digit accretion. The combination will result in about $780 million of efficiency gains over three years, with about three-fourths of that coming from profit increase.No Job CutsThere will be no workforce reductions, Creel said in the interview, and he predicted the merger will result in job gains as sales grow.CP will file the merger application with the U.S. Surface and Transportation Board on Monday and begin the process of creating a trust that will hold Kansas City Southern’s shares while approval is pending, Creel said. The companies expect a review by the STB to be completed by mid-2022On a conference call with analysts Sunday, Creel said there’s “minimal risk’’ that regulators will block the deal. There are no situations in which the merger will cause shippers to lose access to rail options, he said.“The Canadian Pacific-KC Southern combination has most of the hallmarks for regulatory approval,” said Lee Klaskow, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It will remain the smallest Class I railroad and the lack of overlap and the extension of the combined networks will not impede competition, in our view, and may result in improved fluidity.”He added that Kansas City Southern is exempt from the regulator’s “high-hurdle merger rules.”Still, there could be other obstacles. CP’s hostile attempt to acquire Norfolk Southern Corp. beginning in 2015 collapsed amid a hail of shipper criticism, including from United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corp. and even the U.S. Army, which uses the rails to transport military equipment. Creel called the deal “simple and pro-competition” because the two networks don’t overlap.“It provides a positive impact for all stakeholders, including the public interest,” Creel said. “Existing customers get to extend their length of haul and reach into new markets, as well as new customers that this network will naturally attract.”A Repeat TargetKansas City Southern, the smallest of the U.S.’s Class I freight railroads, has been a takeover target before.In September, Dow Jones reported that the company rejected a $20 billion offer from Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners. Rumors of Kansas City Southern as a takeover target have swirled for years, especially after Canadian National Railway completed the purchase of the Illinois Central Railroad in 1999 that gave it access to ports in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.Creel and Kansas City Southern CEO Pat Ottensmeyer said they began talks on the merger late last year. The two companies, which has work together for years with railcar exchanges, decided the timing was right, especially after the revamped U.S.- Mexico-Canada trade deal that replaced NAFTA, Ottensmeyer said.“This is a combination that just makes tremendous sense given that lack of overlap and the opportunities such as USMCA present for the outlook for rail and the footprint that this company is going to have in terms of an unmatched North American network,” Ottensmeyer said in the telephone interview.BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs are financial advisers for Canadian Pacific, while Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are advising Kansas City Southern.(Updates with Creel comment from conference call in 15th paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to say the free cash flow figure refers to a three-year period)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Crusade Against Risk Is Tormenting Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Divining the targets of Beijing’s latest de-risking campaign is becoming an essential trading strategy.Those who failed to take heed of warnings about asset bubbles by officials were steamrolled by a $1.3 trillion rout in Chinese equities, with the most popular stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff. That came shortly after Beijing stunned millions of would-be investors by canning Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion listing at the 11th hour, despite evidence that regulators had growing concerns over its business model. In another sign of complacency, Tencent Holdings Ltd. neared $1 trillion in value even as the fintech industry came under attack, only for the stock to then suffer its worst week since 2011.Quick reversals in asset prices show how the Communist Party remains an outsized influence on China’s financial markets, despite the increasing presence of foreign investors. While regulators are more vocal about their intentions than in the past, Party policy remains opaque to outsiders. What’s clear is Beijing’s determination to tackle risk after last year’s stimulus pushed leverage to almost 280% of economic output.“China is facing an increasingly complex environment,” said Gen Li, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Officials have repeatedly expressed their concern about asset prices deviating from economic fundamentals, and there’s also the risk of financial turmoil abroad.”This month alone, the nation’s banking watchdog warned about leverage in the industry, a deputy governor of the central bank proposed creating a new “Financial Stability Law,” and Premier Li Keqiang spoke of the “formidable tasks” China faces in reducing risks in the financial system. The securities regulator chief said Saturday that large flows of “hot money” must be strictly controlled.While the new fronts in the battle against destabilizing elements are disturbing -- and penalizing -- investors, officials have so far succeeded in deflating bubbles without creating panic. The CSI 300 Index of stocks is more than 40% above last year’s March low and has steadied around 5,000 points since state-backed funds entered the market. A year-to-date record $10 billion worth of corporate bond defaults hasn’t undermined confidence in higher-rated debt. China’s government bonds are among the world’s least volatile.Xi Jinping’s government is taking advantage of an economic recovery to deleverage, a longstanding goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. China accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.“Markets are in danger of experiencing a replay of 2017 and 2018,” said Shi Min, director of credit investment at Beijing Lakefront Asset Management Co. “In 2018, private enterprises and real estate suffered the most. This year, local state-owned enterprises with excess capacity and high leverage are the targets.”Beijing’s caution stands out as money gushes from the world’s major central banks and the Biden administration prepares to unleash its $1.9 trillion spending package. The divergence is the major reason why the CSI 300 Index of stocks is headed for its worst month since 2016 relative to MSCI Inc.’s global benchmark.The focus on deleveraging will likely continue to affect the most vulnerable parts of financial markets. Along with expensive stocks, the housing market and its indebted developers, local government financing vehicles and energy producers are at risk.“Financial stability will face more complex and severe challenges. We need to attach great importance to it and deal with it steadily, actively and effectively curb the spread of financial risk contagion, and resolutely maintain the bottom line of avoiding systemic financial risks.”Liu Guiping, a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, wrote in a March 16 article.The campaign against risk has accelerated since November as it became clearer that stimulus was working and Donald Trump would no longer be a threat to China. The week after Ant’s share sale was spiked on Nov. 3, Beijing proposed new rules to curb monopolistic practices in the internet industry -- which became law after just three months. Financial regulators are now targeting Tencent for increased supervision.President Xi last week warned against excess in the nation’s tech firms. Years of loose regulatory oversight had allowed the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent to grow into sprawling empires, with businesses essential to the lives of millions of Chinese.With Xi seeking to consolidate power as Communist Party chief after his second term expires next year, ensuring stability is maintained will be key to the success of the de-risking push. PBOC Governor Yi Gang said Sunday that China still has room to pump liquidity into the economy while keeping its leverage ratio stable.“We remain optimistic that China can manage the deleveraging process without a credit crisis or a hard landing,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment office in a March 3 report, led by Mark Haefele and Min Lan Tan.(Updates with weekend comments from securities regulator in fifth paragraph, central bank governor in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish lira hit by central bank sacking, yen and dollar gain

    The Turkish lira slumped toward a record low versus the dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan stunned investors over the weekend by replacing the hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. The yen rose against the euro and the antipodean currencies on speculation that Japanese investors who have been buying the lira recently for its high rates will cut losses and close out their positions. Worries that events in Turkey will cause disruptions in other financial markets also supported the dollar because of its status as a safe-harbour currency.

  • What it means if Cathie Wood is the face of the market

    Is the tech up cycle of the bull market over, and if so, does that mean Cathie Wood’s time is up? It’s a big question not just for Wood but for millions of us.