U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.25
    -10.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,850.00
    -60.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,822.50
    -35.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,865.90
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.11
    +0.85 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.20
    +5.78 (+22.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3880
    +0.2080 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,428.86
    -3,140.03 (-7.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    848.70
    -72.42 (-7.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.77
    -35.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

KT Corp. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KT

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corporation (NYSE: KT), South Korea's largest integrated telecom and digital platform service provider, announced that it has filed its Form 20- F Annual Report on April 28th, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. The report can be accessed on KT's English website at https://corp.kt.com/eng in the Investors section under Business Report as well as the SEC's Edgar database at http://www.sec.gov/. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Form 20-F Annual Report that includes audited financial statements of 2021, free of charge, by sending an e-mail to the Company's IR department at ktir@kt.com.

About KT Corporation (KRX: 030200;NYSE: KT)

KT Corporation is the largest integrated telecom and digital platform service provider based in South Korea. Principal services include mobile, Broadband, IPTV, B2B communications, fixed-line telephony. The Company has industry-leading market presence in Broadband, media services, and fixed-line telephony by maintaining the No.1 market share positions. Also, the Company is the No.1 player in B2B communications and offers a wide range of digital transformation services (IDC, Cloud, AI, etc.). Additionally, the Company possesses a well-balanced portfolio of diverse subsidiaries focusing on media/content, financial services, real estate developments, and commerce industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and the industries in which we operate. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "should," and similar expressions. Those statements include, among other things, the discussions of our business strategy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources. We caution you that reliance on any forward-looking statement involves risks and uncertainties, and that although we believe that the assumptions on which our forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions could be incorrect. The uncertainties in this regard include, but are not limited to, those identified in the risk factors discussed above. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that we will necessarily achieve any plans and objectives or projected financial results referred to in any of the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to release the results of any revisions of these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kt-corp-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301541523.html

SOURCE KT Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Why did the Dow plunge more than 1,000 points? Should I wait for stocks to sink lower? Here’s what some pros think.

    Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.

  • Why the stock market is getting thrashed after rallying on Fed hike

    So much for that post Federal Reserve decision rally.

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says you ‘can’t think of a worse environment’ for stocks and bonds — but here’s one simple strategy he’d employ right now

    Jones’ advice is clear. The trend is your friend.

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • Here Are The 10 Stocks That Pummeled The Dow The Most

    It sure gets your attention when the Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 1,000 points. But it helps, too, to know why.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused the worst mark

  • ‘It’s natural to see ebbs and flows in the market as we enter a new era of monetary policy’: As stocks tumble, smart investors are calmly focusing on the long game

    Three major U.S. indexes plunged again on Thursday as investors got tripped by a hawkish Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation amid fears of a hard-landing. As confidence got pummeled as well, financial experts recommended that investors not panic, but think about long-term strategies instead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite index and S&P 500 suffered their worst start to a year in the first four months of 2022 in over 80 years.

  • Amazon Stock Is on Sale Right Now -- I'm Getting Ready to Buy

    With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) down over 1200 points at the time of this writing and the Nasdaq Stock Market down 5.6% in one day, it can be intimidating to think about stocks in general, let alone put new money to work right now. One such name that fits the bill is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Whether it's reordering laundry detergent when you run out, buying a gift for Mother's Day because you need it fast and you can be reasonably confident that it will show up in two days, or even watching a Major League Baseball game or a children's cartoon, many of us interact with Amazon on a daily basis.

  • Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Tanked 13% Today

    Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) were down 12.8% today at market close. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5% as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates by 0.5% yesterday and indicated more such moves were possible in the coming months in an effort to fight inflation. As a reminder, higher interest rates lower the value of risk assets like stocks.

  • Nio Stock Plunges On Delisting Fears With Long Recovery Ahead

    Nio targets a booming market for electric cars. The Chinese EV startup is bringing new electric vehicles to market while battling Covid and delisting woes. Is Nio stock a buy right now? Founded in 2014, Nio knew little about vehicle manufacturing when it came on the scene.

  • Elon Musk and Cathie Wood Target an Annoying Enemy

    Musk and Wood, who are among the most prominent personalities in the business world, are unanimous against a form of investment.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw a stark sell-off in Thursday's daily trading session. The Federal Reserve held its second meeting of the year yesterday and announced a 50 basis-point increase for interest rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that 75 basis-point increases were not being actively considered, but the mere mention of such a move seems to have helped trigger a surge in bearish market sentiment.

  • Block stock rises despite first-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick breaks down the first-quarter results for Block.&nbsp;

  • Why Wayfair Stock Crashed Today

    Wayfair (NYSE: W) was trading down 19.5% as of 12:21 p.m. ET on Thursday after reporting first-quarter earnings results. Wayfair has struggled to maintain revenue growth following the rush of online orders during 2020. Wayfair missed on earnings estimates, with adjusted loss per share coming in at $1.96, a wider loss than the $1.54 analysts expected.

  • Zillow Stock Tumbles After Selling More Homes Than Expected. Here’s Why.

    The real estate company reported $4.3 billion in revenue, but most of that was driven by selling homes.

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Solutions Stocks Just Crashed

    Stocks are getting rocked amid multiple bearish catalysts on Thursday, and leading semiconductor companies are participating in the sell-off. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were down 3.5%, 4.3%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 4.6%.

  • Brazil's Petrobras posts $9 billion profit as Bolsonaro rails against company

    Brazil's Petrobras posted a first-quarter net income that beat forecasts on Thursday, just minutes after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro railed against the state-run oil company's profitability, saying its executives had no sympathy for ordinary people. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, posted a quarterly net income of 44.56 billion reais ($8.86 billion), above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 43.5 billion reais and almost 40 times greater than the same quarter last year. In comments accompanying the results, Petrobras attributed the profit jump to factors including high Brent crude oil prices, wider margins in its diesel business and reduced liquefied natural gas imports.

  • ‘Scared Like Everybody Else’: Stocks Go From Shaky to Unhinged

    (Bloomberg) -- A common warning on Wall Street for a decade is that trading desks have been overrun by people who are too young to know what it’s like to navigate a Federal Reserve tightening cycle. They’re finding out now.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Mu