KT&G Korean Language Center hosts successful Korean Culture Festival - "Expanding Korea-Indonesia cultural exchange"

- The festival resumed with more than 150 participants after years of COVID-19

- Korean Language Center Students' handwritings are displayed at KT&G Korea Headquarter in celebration of the 'Hangul Day'

SEOUL, South Korean, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G, a multinational company headquartered in South Korea, hosted its 3rd 'SSUSUB FEST', a Korean Culture Festival at the KT&G Korean Language Center in Surabaya on April 8th.

The festival took place a day before 'Hangul Day', a holiday that commemorates the invention of the Korean alphabet. This year's Korean Culture Festival was successfully concluded with more than 150 local residents in attendance, after being suspended for years due to COVID-19.

Numerous Korean Culture Experience Events, including 'Kimchi Making' and 'Hangul Calligraphy.'

The festival presented numerous Korean culture experience events, such as 'Kimchi Making'. 'Kimchi' is Korea's national fermented vegetable dish, and the participants who attended the event were given the opportunity to learn how to make kimchi from experts and taste the kimchi they had made.

Other main cultural experience events included learning Korean calligraphy, tasting Korean food, experiencing Korean pop culture, and playing traditional Korean games. Young generation visitors were especially drawn to the Korean pop culture experience because it offered programs that are popular in Korea at the moment, such as sticker photo booth.

Since the festival was held to celebrate 'Hangul Day', visitors were given the opportunity to experience 'Hangul' calligraphy and create custom postcards with their name written in 'Hangul'. Young Ah Shim, the head of KT&G's Social Contribution Office, stated, "Since it has been a while after we last held the festival, we have prepared a number of programs that will appeal to both those who are familiar with Korean culture and those who are not." She continued, "We will continue to strengthen the cultural exchange between Korea and Indonesia, with the goal of serving as a bridge between the two countries."

Story continues

'KT&G Daechi Gallery' in Korea displays handwritings of Korean Language Center students

KT&G opened a Korean language center in Jakarta in 2014, making it the first Korean company operating a language institute in Indonesia. As of now, the location has been moved to Surabaya, and a total of 2,400 students have enrolled at the center to date. 376 students took the Korean language classes at the center last year alone.

'KT&G Korean Language Center' is contributing largely to the local community by helping Indonesian youths improve their foreign language skills and find employment.

'KT&G Daechi Gallery', which is an art gallery located at the KT&G's Korea headquarter, is hosting a special event in order to promote the cultural exchange between Korea and Indonesia. The gallery is displaying 55 Korean handwriting works written by 'KT&G Korean Language Center' students about 'Hangul' and Korea. The exhibition is scheduled to run until October 28.

Finolita, a student of the Korean Language Center wrote "I find 'Hangul' to be a very different and interesting alphabet." According to Lia, another student, "I have been able to develop myself by learning many things such as Korean language and Korean culture at the KT&G Korean Language Center."

KT&G is the fifth-largest tobacco company in the world in terms of market share and sales volume, and its products are exported to over 120 countries. In 2011, the company acquired Trisakti, the sixth-largest tobacco company in Indonesia, and officially entered the Indonesian market. Since 2016, KT&G has taken the lead in creating local jobs in Indonesia. Last year alone, KT&G hired around 1,600 employees in Indonesia.

Attached are two photographs: one showing the Korean Culture Festival and the other showing the KT&G Daechi Gallery exhibition.



Photo 1

A Korean culture festival, '3rd SSUSUB FEST' was hosted by KT&G, a multinational company headquartered in South Korea a on the 8th of last month. In the photo, visitors are making kimchi, one of Korea's most popular fermented foods.

Photo 2

‘KT&G Korean Language Center’ is displaying 55 Korean handwriting works of its students at ‘KT&G Daechi Gallery’ located in the Korean headquarter of KT&G. The photo shows these Korean handwriting works on display at the gallery.

SOURCE KT&G Corporation