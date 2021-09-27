U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

KT&G Recruits Indonesian Scholarship Students to Provide Stable Educational Opportunities

·3 min read
In this article:
- Planning to recruit a total of 137 scholarship students and deliver scholarships worth $68,000 (approximately 970 million IDR)

- Providing supports for fostering talented global individuals, targeting the Indonesian youth

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G, a global company, will recruit scholarship students to provide stable educational opportunities to Indonesian youth and assist talented human resource cultivation.

(PRNewsfoto/KT&amp;G Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/KT&G Corporation)

KT&G recently recruited 80 students from the 3rd and 4th-grade students of the SMK N1 Purwosari, a vocational high school, and 40 third-year students from the Brawijaya University, and decided to provide them with scholarships. When selecting the scholarship recipients, family circumstances, academic achievements, and others are considered.

KT&G will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the concerned schools and the universities for smooth supports for the scholarship students at the end of September. And then, KT&G is planning to complete the delivery of scholarship certificates and provision of scholarships by early October. The total amount of scholarships reaches approximately $60,000.

In addition, 'PT Trisakti Purworsari Makmur (TSPM),' a manufacturing corporation of KT&G based in Indonesia, is considering an establishment of an internship program centered on the scholarship students selected to assist the creation of new jobs for youth in relation to recruitment and more.

Also, KT&G plans to provide 17 students with scholarships worth $8,000 in October through the selection of scholarship students from the best practice university student executives of the 'Sangsang Univ' active in Indonesia. 'Sangsang Univ,' which is based in Indonesia, is KT&G's unique social contribution program that supports the competency development activities for Indonesian university students.

A KT&G official said, "We have been helping to foster the talented youth through the selection of Indonesian scholarship students and contributing to the promotion of great educational environment as well," and also claimed that "we will actively consider linking the internship program to recruitment to take the lead in resolving job problems, taking into account the COVID-19 situation."

Meanwhile, KT&G is pushing ahead with various scholarship projects to provide stable educational opportunities for the underprivileged in education. In particular, it started a global scholarship project in 2018 to fulfill its responsibilities as a global corporate citizen, centered on KT&G Scholarship Foundation. Utilizing this project, 88 scholarship students were selected from around the world for the past three years, and scholarships worth up to about $100,000 were delivered.

KT&G is the world's fifth-largest tobacco manufacturer based on the market share and sales volume. Even after the opening of the tobacco market in 1988 in Korea, KT&G has been maintaining its first place in the Korean tobacco market despite fierce competition with multinational global corporations such as PMI and BAT, recording a market share of 64% (as of 2020).

KT&G recorded 5,301.6 billion won in sales on a consolidated basis last year. KT&G is a group corporation with major business portfolios such as health functional food, real estate, biopharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and tobacco business.

Particularly, KT&G is rapidly expanding its tobacco and health functional food businesses into overseas markets. Last year, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, it entered into about 30 countries and grew into a global tobacco company exporting its products to about 110 countries. Also, KT&G announced its goal of becoming one of the world's top four players by 2025 by expanding its export into approximately 200 countries.

In the case of Indonesia, KT&G entered the market by acquiring 'Trisakti,' a local tobacco manufacturing company, in July 2011 to secure the manufacturing technology and excellent quality of Kretek cigarettes (of Indonesian origin).

Thereafter, PT KT&G Indonesia, a corporation in charge of direct distribution and logistics in Indonesia, was established in February 2013. Since 2016, it has been taking the lead in creating new local jobs by recruiting about 900 employees every year, with a cumulative total of 4,800 employees in Indonesia.

SOURCE KT&G Corporation

