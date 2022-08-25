KT&G and Sangsang Univ Indonesia "Taking Charge" of Nature Conservation Efforts

- Sangsang Univ Indonesia and KT&G Team Up to Promote Environmental Protection Through Volunteer Work

- 50 Mangrove Trees Donated to Eco-tourism Zone in Northern Jakarta on August 12

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12th, KT&G and Sangsang Univ Indonesia led a volunteer mangrove planting project in the ecotourism district of northern Jakarta. Twenty people, including KT&G staffs and members of the Sangsang Univ student community, took part in this project.

(Image) KT&G Employees and Volunteers Conducting Mangrove Planting Volunteer Work

In this project, a group of volunteers planted mangrove trees in an effort to combat the effects of climate change and reduce the risk of flooding in Jakarta. Fifty mangrove seedlings were planted by volunteers in mud pits that were 50 centimeters deep. After the seedlings were planted, the group performed a trash picking activity in the area. About 15 kilograms of trash was collected by the volunteers that day.

(Image) KT&G Indonesia Donates 50 Mangroves.

KT&G employee, Jesi Rizky Anindya, stated "Corporate social responsibility for improving the environment was met through the voluntary mangrove planting projects, serving as a chance to help clean up the air and water in Jakarta."

Further, on March 20th, members from KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia participated in river cleanup efforts along the Ciliwung River. Eleven volunteers helped with the cleanup, tree planting, fish release, and education about the Ciliwung River's ecosystem.

(Image) Volunteers performing a cleanup activity along the Ciliwung River

Farhan, a member of the KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia Volunteer Group, said about the volunteer program: "I am happy to be able to participate in a series of environmental protection activities, including education on the Ciliwung River and the release of fish." He added, "In the future, we will exercise nature conservation by taking small actions not to carelessly discard trash."

KT&G is the fifth-largest tobacco company in the world in terms of market share and sales volume, and its products are exported to over 120 countries. In 2011, the company acquired Trisakti, the sixth-largest tobacco company in Indonesia, and officially entered the Indonesian market. Since 2016, KT&G has taken the lead in creating local jobs in Indonesia. Last year alone, KT&G hired around 1,600 employees in Indonesia.

KT&G's philanthropic initiative Sangsang Univ aims to improve students' cross-cultural understanding and employability. KT&G has been operating Sangsang Univ in Indonesia since 2016. Through a number of events and programs, KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia is reaching out to young people in all parts of Indonesia. Some examples of Sangsang's programs are online courses, Sangsang Friends, and Sangsang Volunteers.

An official from KT&G stated, "As a company that has been operating in Indonesia for more than a decade, we are currently conducting local volunteer activities with the goal of addressing climate change and environmental pollution issues." He added, "In addition to planting mangroves, we will fulfill our corporate social responsibility through a variety of activities."

