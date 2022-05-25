U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.98
    +41.50 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,150.03
    +221.41 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,447.71
    +183.26 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.96
    +40.13 (+2.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.72
    +0.95 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.20
    -12.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2581
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2730
    +0.4440 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,719.99
    +380.78 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.07
    -9.93 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

KT Tape Launches New Drink Mix Powder: KTHealth+ AIM

·3 min read

KTHealth+ AIM™ supports every day healthy inflammatory response to help you feel your best

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Tape®, the leader in drug-free pain relief products, announces the launch of its latest product: KTHealth+ AIM™. KTHealth+ AIM is a once-a-day drink mix designed to help improve your body's healthy inflammatory response†‡ to the aches and pains associated with physical exertion. AIM is a 100% drug-free, great tasting dietary supplement with healthy botanical ingredients such as turmeric, ashwagandha, organic beet root powder, zinc, vitamin D and vitamin C.

KTHealth+ AIM™
KTHealth+ AIM™

KTHealth+ AIM™ is a new drink mix that supports every day healthy inflammatory response to help you feel your best.

"At KT Tape, we know being healthy means taking care of your body inside and out," says CEO & President Greg Venner. "Every day, millions of Americans may be impacted by the aches and pains associated with inflammation in the body. That's why we teamed up with nutrition experts to create an everyday, great tasting drink mix support for a healthy inflammatory response. KTHealth+ AIM is a delicious addition to our full line of products and is designed to help you feel your best without needing to take multiple pills."

The new supplement contains a matrix of healthy ingredients designed to target three key pillars of your body's general wellbeing, including:

  1. Supports a healthy inflammatory response†‡

  2. Provides immune support‡

  3. Promotes digestive health and ingredient absorption‡

The product is plant-based, GMO free, sugar free, gluten free, soy free and contains no preservatives, artificial flavors, colors or artificial sweeteners. Any sweetness is due to natural fruit flavor and all-natural sweeteners such as Monk Fruit Extract and Stevia Leaf Extract. Professional athletes can enjoy AIM knowing it's a certified Informed Sport Tested supplement. And, at 15 calories per serving, AIM has fewer calories than many other drink powder supplements on the market.

AIM is available in peach mango, citrus orange, pineapple orange guava and unflavored, and tastes great mixed with water, your favorite dairy or plant-based milk or with citrus juice. It's also a perfect addition to smoothies, protein shakes or smoothie bowls, including the recipe below:

Avocado & Apple Smoothie

  • 2 cups washed spinach

  • 1 avocado, peeled and pitted

  • 1 apple, sliced

  • 1 cup almond milk

  • 2 teaspoons honey or maple syrup for sweetness

  • 1 packet KTHealth+ AIM Peach Mango flavor

  • Dash of ground ginger

For ongoing ideas on using AIM to boost your smoothies and delicious recipes, visit KTTape.com.

KTHealth+ AIM retails for $24.99 per box for 14 servings. It can be purchased at KTTape.com/AIM. Subscribe and save using promo code "DRINKAIM" to start your two-week trial for $1 per day on KTTape.com. Customers can also purchase AIM on Amazon.

Visit KT Tape's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more updates and information on its full line of drug-free pain relief, performance and recovery products.

† Associated with physical exertion
‡ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About KT Tape®:
Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best.

For more information, visit www.kttape.com.

Media Contact:
Andrea Lynn
alynn@tbc.us
443.995.3989

KT Tape Logo (PRNewsfoto/KT Tape)
KT Tape Logo (PRNewsfoto/KT Tape)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kt-tape-launches-new-drink-mix-powder-kthealth-aim-301555276.html

SOURCE KT Tape

Recommended Stories

  • This is the photographic evidence presented in a lawsuit over fast-food burger sizes

    Are there legal consequences when restaurants advertise exaggerated versions of their menu items? The photographic evidence from one lawsuit.

  • Pfizer's Nearly $7 Billion Acquisition Of Arena Pharma Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Pfizer's nearly $7 billion takeover of Arena paid off Tuesday in ulcerative colitis treatment. The results could send Pfizer stock higher.

  • Why Verrica Pharma Shares Are Plunging Today

    The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: VRCA) marketing application for VP-102 for molluscum contagiosum. The only deficiency listed in the CRL was related to the deficiencies identified at a general reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services LLC, the contract manufacturing organization that manufactures Verrica's bulk solution drug product. Sterling advised Verrica on May 20 that it received notice that it is on Official Action

  • HLS Therapeutics Obtains Public Reimbursement for Vascepa® in Quebec

    HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that it has successfully entered into a Product Listing Agreement ("PLA") with the Quebec Minister of Health and Social Services, for the listing and public reimbursement of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) on the Public Prescription Drug Insurance Plan of the Régime de l'Assurance Maladie du Québec ("RAMQ"), effective May 26, 2022.

  • People Are Sharing Historical Figures Who Are Actually Pretty Problematic, And I Had No Clue About Some Of These

    My childhood history teachers have some explaining to do.View Entire Post ›

  • Factbox-Countries offering vaccine for monkeypox

    There isn't a specific vaccine for monkeypox, but data shows that vaccines that were used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85% effective against it, according to the World Health Organisation. * Germany on May 24 ordered 40,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex smallpox vaccine to be ready to carry out ring vaccinations if the outbreak in the country becomes more severe.

  • Why Moderna and Pfizer Stocks Lagged the Market Today

    Despite good regulatory news for both companies, and encouraging clinical results reported from one, investor reaction was muted.

  • Actor Rich Rotella Underwent a Painful Limb Lengthening Procedure to Make Him 3 Inches Taller

    "I was disappointed at being passed over simply because I was a shorter guy," Rich Rotella says of being rejected at auditions

  • Caladrius Biosciences Stops Enrollment In Mid-Stage Heart Disease Study

    Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) suspended patient enrollment in its Phase 2b FREEDOM Trial of Xowna for coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD). As previously communicated, the pandemic impacted the enrollment in the FREEDOM Trial coupled with supply chain issues making enrollment much slower and challenging to accelerate. The FREEDOM trial enrolled approximately one-third of the targeted 105 patients, and at this rate, more than four years would likely be required to reach the primary

  • Food crisis fuels fears of protectionism compounding shortages

    A growing world food crisis is precipitating protectionist moves by countries which are likely to compound the problem and could lead to a wider trade war, business leaders and policymakers at the World Economic Forum said. In a sign of the escalating squeeze on food supplies and rising prices, a government source told Reuters that India could restrict sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices. "It is a major issue, and frankly I think the problem is even bigger ahead of us than it is behind us," Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told Reuters of rising food security concerns.

  • Billionaire Must Stand Trial in Largest US Tax-Evasion Case

    (Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing billionaire Robert Brockman’s tax evasion case, the largest against an individual in US history, rejected his claims that dementia leaves him incompetent to stand trial.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherHungary’s Orb

  • Stock Up on These 10 Asian Foods Available at Costco

    Costco has embraced some seriously delicious Asian goods in recent years – the 25lb bag of rice used to be the only Asian essential I could pick up at Costco. Nowadays, I browse the aisles and can always seem to find a new yummy Asian treat that I have to try. I love that Costco […]

  • What are ketamine and norketamine? Examining the two drugs found in Dwayne Haskins' system after he died.

    Dwayne Haskins' toxicology report showed ketamine and norketamine in his system at the time of his death.

  • CVS won’t fill prescriptions for controlled substances from two telehealth companies

    It cited concerns with Cerebral and Done Health.

  • Why this transgender activist is speaking out about his abortion in the fight for Roe v. Wade

    Transgender community organizer Cazembe Murphy Jackson shares how getting an abortion after a sexual assault saved his life.

  • Singapore's Beloved Chicken Rice Is About to Get More Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneStocks Decline as Snap Forecast Drags Tech Lower: Markets WrapA plate of chicken rice, one of Singapore’s most popular meals, is poised to g

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences to Deploy CognICA™ at Beyond Geriatrics Clinic in Florida

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that is has signed a commercial agreement to deploy its CognICA™ cognitive assessment tool with Beyond Geriatrics, a specialist primary and urgent care clinic ("Beyond Geriatrics" or the "Clinic"), in Clearwater, Florida. The Clinic has e

  • Google urged to stop location tracking to protect privacy of abortion seekers

    A group of US Democratic lawmakers urged Google on Tuesday to stop collecting smartphone location data that could be used to identify women who have had abortions.

  • Never Take This Popular OTC Drug for Longer Than 2 Days, FDA Warns

    Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are typically considered safe when taken at the recommended doses. But take the right amount for a little too long and you could run into some unexpected side effects. Experts from the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) have issued a warning about one OTC medication that they say can trigger serious heart symptoms if taken in excess. In fact, they warn that if your symptoms persist for longer than two days while taking this drug, you should stop immediately and call

  • What to Do If You Recently Ate Jif Peanut Butter, Including How to Get a Refund

    J.M. Smucker Co. has recalled many of its Jif peanut butter products as more than 14 Salmonella cases have been recorded in 12 states. Here's how you can get a refund now.