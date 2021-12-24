U.S. markets closed

Kuaishou International Launches #EndOfYear Campaign Encouraging Users to Share Personalized Video Review of 2021 and Greet 2022

  • Kuaishou international's highly popular apps Kwai and SnackVideo together with Meta, are launching a campaign for users to bid farewell #Bye2021 and greet the New Year with #Hi2022, by creating personalized videos that can for the first time be shared across the platforms.

  • Users of Kwai can showcase their review and daily life in video form and share it more freely over platforms on Kwai, SnackVideo and Meta with their friends and families.

  • The campaign is available in several languages, including English, Turkish, Arabic, Bahasa, Pakistani, Spanish and Portuguese, for users to participate in creating and sharing their own video overview of 2021 in the language they are familiar with.

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- As 2021 is coming to an end, Kuaishou international (Kwai and SnackVideo) will launch a campaign #EndofYear (EOY) in cooperation with Meta (formerly known as Facebook), enabling users to make personalized reviews in video form and share it to Meta with their friends and relatives.

To celebrate the beginning of 2022, Kwai has planned a big party to ring in the new year and both in-app users and those from Meta can join this campaign. The event will last 22 days from December 22 to January 4, providing chances for users to review 2021 and look ahead to the coming new year. Users will also be welcomed to add #Hi2022 and use creative special effects to greet 2022, and top viewed creators will win the title of 'trending star' with prizes.

Kwai has prepared different ways for users to participate in the EOY party! To help users create their personalized reviews, Kwai can automatically create a video drawn from the videos they posted during the last year. Kwai also provides users with a video template that enables users to upload videos from their local album to design their "Annual Highlight Memories" according to their own preferences. Moreover, the EOY videos will be posted on Kwai and shared with Meta simultaneously.

The campaign is available in multiple languages including English, Turkish, Arabic, Bahasa, Pakistani, Spanish and Portuguese, for users to participate in creating and sharing content in the language they are familiar with.

About Kwai

Kwai is a short video app developed by Kuaishou Technology, a technology company focused on developing content sharing platforms where content creation, distribution and discoveries are quick and easy, as well as inclusive and diverse. Its technology offers users a highly personalized experience and encourages members of all communities to create and discover content of dynamic value. More information at www.kwai.com and @kwai_latam.

Kwai is available on the App Store and on Google Play.

About SnackVideo

SnackVideo is a social platform that focuses on sharing short videos that provide an opportunity for users to express their style and creativity through the creation and sharing of short videos. SnackVideo offers a variety of videos and livestreams. Users can make their own video content more interesting, funny, and magical, and upload, and share their original videos by using the in-app editor. The SnackVideo in-app editor includes effects, filters, music, and more that help users be as creative as they want to be. The SnackVideo app is easy to use and allows users to enjoy a wide variety of interesting content, from comedy and fashion to pets and games - and everything in between.

SOURCE Kuaishou Technology

