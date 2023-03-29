U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.50
    +35.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,827.00
    +239.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,842.75
    +110.25 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.00
    +20.20 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.69
    +0.49 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.40
    -7.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    -1.35 (-6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2326
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8150
    +0.9400 (+0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,552.50
    +1,544.22 (+5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.12
    +380.44 (+156.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.62
    +45.37 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Kuaishou Revenue Tops Estimates After Fending off ByteDance

Zheping Huang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology’s revenue beat estimates, underscoring the resilience of TikTok’s closest Chinese rival with the world’s largest internet arena poised for recovery.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Revenue rose to 28.3 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) for the three months ended December, compared with the 27.3 billion yuan average forecast. Net loss came in at 1.5 billion yuan, versus the 1.84 billion yuan loss projected.

Like many of its rivals, China’s largest short-video platform after ByteDance implemented drastic cost curbs to make it through a year of economic malaise. China reported a rebound in consumer spending after dropping Covid restrictions, but has warned of risks to growth as unemployment rises and real estate investment stalls.

The Beijing-based company is also fighting off heightened competition with ByteDance, whose short-video phenomenon Douyin is morphing to become an everyday app with built-in e-commerce and online grocery features. Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s ubiquitous WeChat platform is also counting on bite-size segments to rejuvenate ad growth. To differentiate itself, Kuaishou is broadening its livestreams to areas like job recruitment and housing sales to entice users and marketers to stay.

Beyond its home turf, Kuaishou is trying to get more out of existing customers in key markets like Latin American and Southeast Asia, rather than going head to head against the much bigger TikTok in a market-share grab. While its domestic division has been operating in the black over the past quarters, Kuaishou’s overseas products still bleed losses as the firm speeds up monetization.

Kuaishou has gained roughly $13 billion — or more than 70% — of market value since its October trough, helped by Beijing’s reaffirmed support for the giant internet sector. Regulators however said this year they will tighten scrutiny over short-video content, especially for underaged users, echoing a 2021 crackdown on the video games industry. Last month, Kuaishou banned half a million accounts for breaching its policy.

In January, billionaire founder Su Hua sold about $480 million worth of his stake in Kuaishou, a year after he stepped down as CEO amid Beijing’s campaign to rein in excesses in the tech sector. Su has said he will use the proceeds to make donations and invest in advanced technology and infrastructure.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Weakens; Warren Buffett Makes A Quick $450 Million; Micron Stock Slides Ahead Of Earnings

    Tech led the stock market lower Tuesday, with major benchmarks weakening in the last hour. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $450 million on Occidental Petroleum after a Cowen upgrade. Berkshire added more shares in March.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Micron Sales Plunge 53%. It Is Cutting More Staff. Better Days Lie Ahead.

    Micron is seeing pressure on its business from high customer inventory and weak PC demand. But things improve from here.

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • Micron Sales Forecast Spurs Hope That Worst of Slump Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a better forecast for the current quarter than some analysts had feared, sparking hope that the worst of a brutal industry slump may be over. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Show

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Kuwait Wealth Fund Sells €1.4 Billion of Mercedes Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kuwait Investment Authority sold shares worth about €1.4 billion in Mercedes-Benz Group AG — roughly a quarter of its stake — after the carmaker’s stock almost quadrupled over the last three years.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Crac

  • Top Dividend Stock: Western Midstream's Already Sizzling 7.9% Yield Set To Jump

    Oil and gas pipeline operators populate many top dividend stock lists due to fee-based contracts and steady cashflows that support high yields. Western Midstream is a top performer in this group, sporting a sizzling 7.9% yield that's set to go even higher next quarter. Western Midstream stores, processes and transports natural gas and crude oil, with operations in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming's DJ basin and West Texas' Delaware basins.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $53.85, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session.

  • SVB Failure Due To Mismanagement, Regulators Say; First Republic No Longer For Sale

    Lawmakers grilled U.S. financial regulators Tuesday on the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures during a Senate hearing.

  • AMC Entertainment shares jump on report Amazon exploring a deal

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dispatched his investment advisers and top entertainment chiefs to explore acquisition plans for AMC, entertainment industry news website The Intersect reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. AMC and Amazon declined to comment on the report.

  • EV Startup Lucid Cuts 18% of Workforce, Including Some Executives

    The California-based company, which sells luxury electric sedans priced at $87,000 and above, expects to complete the head-count reductions by the end of the second quarter. Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson wrote in an email sent to employees Tuesday that the cuts would occur across the company’s U.S. operations and include executives. Lucid expects to incur a cost of $24 million to $30 million related to the workforce reductions.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • The best ways to invest your cash right now as interest rates keep climbing

    High-yield savings accounts are offering big rates and low risk, but advisors say there are tradeoffs to consider.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Alibaba Flies; 3 New Cathie Wood Buys Trade Mixed; Micron Earnings Miss

    The Dow Jones fell as Alibaba soared. Three stocks, including Coinbase, struggled despite Cathie Wood buying shares. Micron earnings missed.