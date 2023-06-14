Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) Shares Could Be 26% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad fair value estimate is RM17.40

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is estimated to be 26% overvalued based on current share price of RM21.90

Analyst price target for KLK is RM23.73, which is 36% above our fair value estimate

How far off is Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM2.23b RM1.51b RM1.59b RM1.47b RM1.41b RM1.39b RM1.39b RM1.40b RM1.42b RM1.46b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Est @ -7.32% Est @ -4.06% Est @ -1.77% Est @ -0.17% Est @ 0.95% Est @ 1.74% Est @ 2.29% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% RM2.0k RM1.2k RM1.2k RM1.0k RM879 RM785 RM712 RM654 RM605 RM563

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM9.7b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM1.5b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10.0%– 3.6%) = RM24b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM24b÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= RM9.1b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM19b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM21.9, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, we've compiled three pertinent elements you should consider:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does KLK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

