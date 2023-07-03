Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.20

The board of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of August, with investors receiving MYR0.20 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 11.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 78%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.65 total annually to MYR1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.4% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

