Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.20

The board of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of August, with investors receiving MYR0.20 per share. The dividend yield will be 4.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 11.9% over the next 12 months. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 77%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.65 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.4% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Is Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

