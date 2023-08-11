Is Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's (KLSE:KLK) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's (KLSE:KLK) stock is up by 4.1% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is:

12% = RM1.9b ÷ RM16b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.12.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.1% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's exceptional 32% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 22% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 50% (where it is retaining 50% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 53% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 9.5% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

