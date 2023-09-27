KUB Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:KUB) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think KUB Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:KUB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on KUB Malaysia Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM28m ÷ (RM637m - RM89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, KUB Malaysia Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 14%.

View our latest analysis for KUB Malaysia Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for KUB Malaysia Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating KUB Malaysia Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for KUB Malaysia Berhad's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if KUB Malaysia Berhad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Story continues

Our Take On KUB Malaysia Berhad's ROCE

In summary, KUB Malaysia Berhad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 96% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing KUB Malaysia Berhad that you might find interesting.

While KUB Malaysia Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.