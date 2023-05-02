Kubernetes: Setting Your Cloud Course for Success

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's report on the Kubernetes market offers insights into the rapidly growing industry. With data, trends, and opportunities presented in a concise and accessible manner, the report caters to a diverse audience, ranging from industry experts to speculators. By examining both primary and secondary market drivers, the report provides a comprehensive outlook on the current market situation and future projections, making it an essential resource for prospects interested in this industry.

Westford, USA,, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Kubernetes market size is expected to reach USD 13.09 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.62% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for DevOps automation, the growing community through open-source platforms, the demand for scalability and flexibility, and cloud-native applications fuel the market's growth

Government Subsidies and Incentives to Promote the Use of Kubernetes

At a global scale, several trends like hybrid and multi-cloud environments, machine learning and AI integration, security and compliance and serverless computing workloads promote market growth.

The CNCF is a vendor-neutral organization that is dedicated to advancing cloud-native computing. The CNCF is responsible for developing Kubernetes and other cloud-native technologies, and it is supported by a number of government agencies, including the US Department of Defense.

Managed Services Segment Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Managed services dominate the global market as many organizations adopt Kubernetes for cloud-native applications. In addition, the increasing adoption by organizations to balance the benefits of public and private clouds has helped the segment to grow on a larger scale.

Deployment and Management are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the deployment and management are the leading segment as it involves the use of Kubernetes for deploying and managing containerized applications. According to SkyQuest, this segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-native architectures and the need for efficient management of containerized applications.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading Markets for Clean Energy

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on the high adoption of cloud-native technologies. The presence of the latest technology companies in the region has also aided in the market's growth. In terms of government initiatives, many countries are investing in developing cloud-native technologies and containerization, driving the Kubernetes market's growth. For example, the United States government has launched the Federal Cloud Computing Strategy, which aims to accelerate the adoption of cloud technologies in the public sector

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and the presence of many small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Kubernetes Market "

Pages - 242

Tables - 89

Figures – 65

Kubernetes Market Report Suggests:

The global market size is projected to grow positively due to the growing demand for scalability and flexibility.

In terms of application, the deployment and management segment dominates due to the demand for deploying and managing containerized applications through Kubernetes.

In terms of type, the managed service segment is projected to gain more popularity due to adopting cloud-native applications.

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Kubernetes Market Segmentation:

The global Kubernetes market report is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Application

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare

Government and public sector

Manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Others

By component

Platform/software

Services

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Kubernetes Market Major Company Profiles:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Microsoft Azure

Red Hat

VMware

IBM

Cisco Systems

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Canonical

Rancher Labs

Mesosphere

CoreOS

Docker

Pivotal Software

Apprenda

Platform9

Sysdig

Twistlock

Heptio (acquired by VMware)

