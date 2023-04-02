Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023

Paul Roberts: Thanks, operator, and thanks to everyone who has joined us today. This past year, we transitioned Kubient from a hyper-growth, cash-burning company aimed at horizontal market capture to an efficient and well-balanced technology-focused organization. From an operational perspective, Kubient continues to provide catered solutions-based services to our customers, and I'm happy to report that despite macroeconomic headwinds, we've continued to successfully operate our business while making advancements to our technology, in particular, with KAI 2.0, which is the latest iteration of our proprietary ad fraud identification and prevention technology. The announcement of KAI 2.0 came on the heels of a landmark achievement by Kubient to receive a patent on our solution in the advertising ecosystem.

Receiving this patent positions us strongly in the ad tech and media ecosystem to empower brands, advertisers and publishers to combat fraud and protect their media budget. As we previously noted, this is a rare milestone due to the nature of very few ad tech companies receiving any type of patent approval within this industry. As it relates to the improvements we made to the KAI platform with our 2.0 rollout, there are a multitude of benefits, which include expanded real-time artificial intelligence analysis with 25 algorithms running in under 10 milliseconds; full support of the much larger scale protocol; extensive supply path optimization to support with ads.txt and supply chain object verification, along with additional data mining capabilities; and last, but not least, our enhanced support for new CTV and audio formats.

The continued emphasis on KAI, both as a market differentiator and a tool for our clients, has shown our commitment to investing in Kubient's technology and focus on bringing AI to the forefront of advertising as a means to drive a cleaner and more transparent digital media ecosystem. On brand with our remarks on the last earnings call, we want to continue betting on KAI as we are very confident this solution will play an integral part in the broader ad tech industry going forward and adds a prominent layer to our overall value proposition. The flexibility of our technologies has resulted in meeting our customers' ever-changing needs, which lately has had an emphasis within CTV. KAI 2.0 better helps publishers identify unmonetized advertising inventory in this growing space and allows for immediate and dynamic action to better take advantage of their efforts to reach end customers.

As we've previously shared, our client-facing dashboard helps publishers by providing insights into inventory health, increasing the efficiency of ad monetization efforts for greater revenue acquisition. The 20% plus average increase in revenue from our customers using this new dashboard has remained consistent over the previous quarter. Kubient remains mindful and dedicated to providing efficient and quickly implemented high-quality solutions for customers as we recognize the impact of the macroeconomic environment playing a significant role on both the buyer and seller of digital advertisement. That said, quantities of spend on advertising initiatives continue to be a recurring topic of discussion internally for companies as we're seeing some Tier 2 and Tier 3 players in the space begin to slightly retract.

We've kept our eye close to the market as liquidity and capital constraint concerns have temporarily affected certain market players. Our goal at this time is to focus on controlling the controllables by offering our robust offerings to better serve current and future customers throughout their ad spend and buying journey. With these advancements and measures in mind, our continued focus on behalf of shareholders and the management team has been a strategic and aggressive initiative in the space of M&A. In parallel with executing our core business, we continue to search for ways to be opportunistic to ultimately gain scale. As we have shared on prior calls, we're actively deploying our inorganic growth strategy of exploring strategic and transformative ideas as well as commercial opportunities with companies in our space.

With a multitude of macroeconomic variables, market timing for M&A is very arduous for most candidates at this time in this environment, especially those publicly listed. That said, while we have had some meaningful discussions, we're not at a point to share any definitive news at this time. Again, our comprehensive supply side platform with the direct publisher integrations coupled with our recently patented and upgraded KAI 2.0 has uniquely primed Kubient to be in a prominent position for M&A. Companies view us not only as a growth driver for existing opportunities, but as a differentiator and key transition piece as the advertising market evolves to the next stage of ad tech development. Our conversations at this time focus first on the portfolio of solutions and services, and second, on the standalone health of our business.

With the optimization measures taken during the latter half of 2022, our team operates in an efficient state with low burn relative to the quality of our offering and capacity to serve the buyers and publishers in our marketplace. With a healthy balance sheet holding approximately $14.7 million in cash as of the end of Q4 2022, we are primed in this market filled with uncertainty to add immediate value to an enterprise within the ad tech space. With that, I'll hand this call over to Josh, who will provide additional color on the quarter from a financial perspective. Josh?

Josh Weiss: Thanks, Paul, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining our call. Before jumping into our results, I wanted to make a note regarding our exposure at the Silicon Valley Bank. As I'm sure most of you on this call know, on March 10, 2023, Silicon Valley Bank was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was appointed as receiver. Though we had some initial exposures here, on March 17, 2023, we moved the majority of our funds on deposit at SVB to other banks with the intention to move the remainder of our funds on deposit at SVB once we have transitioned all accounting and payroll functions connected to our account at SVB to account at other banks, such as our depository account at Bulge-bracket banks like JPMorgan Chase.

While we do not anticipate any losses, liquidity issues or capital resource constraints arising as a result of the winding down of our account at SVB, we are closely watching the overall impact this may have on our collaborators, employees, suppliers and/or vendors, and it could be negatively impacted by the closure of SVB and other macroeconomic and geopolitical events. Now to our financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022. Net revenues for the full year of 2022 were approximately $2.4 million compared to approximately $2.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease in net revenue was primarily associated with the decrease of net revenues associated with the major customer as compared to the 2021 period, partially offset by revenues generated in the 2022 period related to customer contracts acquired in connection with our acquisition of MediaCrossing in November 2021.

Technology expenses increased to approximately $3.2 million from approximately $3.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily attributable to initial increases in headcount costs in early 2022, stock-based compensation expenses, cloud hosting expenses, which were partially offset by decreases in technology, programming fees, amortization expenses, consulting fees, software subscription and travel and entertainment expenses. General and administrative expenses increased to approximately $6.6 million compared to approximately $6.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in legal and professional fees, stock-based compensation expense, rent expense, board fees, dues and membership fees, state income tax expenses, travel and entertainment expenses, software subscriptions, which were partially offset by decreases in recruiting fees, consulting fees, insurance expense, office-related expenses and headcount costs.

GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders was approximately $13.6 million or $0.95 loss per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of approximately $10.3 million or $0.75 loss per basic and diluted share in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure, was approximately $12.9 million or $0.90 per basic and diluted share for the full year ended December 31, 2022, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $9.2 million or $0.67 per basic and diluted share in the same period last year. As of December 31, 2022, we continue to have a strong cash balance of approximately $14.7 million. Given the current economic situation we're in, cash is a valuable asset to have in this time of soaring interest rates.

We intend to leverage our cash to continue executing our organic strategy while making ourselves that much more appealing to M&A candidates. That concludes my financial summary. For a more detailed analysis, please reference our Form 10-K, which we plan to file this week. I will now turn the call back over to Paul. Paul?

Paul Roberts: Thanks, Josh. We appreciate your continued support and investment in Kubient along with this journey. Stay tuned for updates on our latest endeavors as we continue optimizing our existing suite of services and aggressively pursue opportunities in the M&A market. Through the efforts of our team pulled together through 2022, Kubient is well positioned to take advantage of strategic partnerships on the organic and inorganic growth front. Now, I'll turn it over to the operator for Q&A.

