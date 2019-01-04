Kudlow Says Trump Meeting With Powell Desired by ‘Both Sides’

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said “both sides” want the president and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to meet over their differences on the central bank’s interest-rate increases.

Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, told Bloomberg TV on Friday a meeting between the two men hasn’t yet been set.

“Both sides would like to have a meeting,” Kudlow said. “The details have not been worked through yet.” He added that “I can’t really predict a meeting although I think one will happen.”

“It would be nice to have a frank and a candid exchange up close and personal,” Kudlow added. “President Trump would benefit. I think Jay Powell would benefit.”

Kudlow argued the Federal Reserve is overly concerned about inflation at the risk of stunting economic growth. He said a “supply-side revolution” is allowing the U.S. economy to grow without raising the threat of inflation.” Kudlow’s remarks came shortly before Powell spoke at the American Economic Association meeting in Atlanta.

“There is no inflation. More growth, more people working does not cause inflation,” Kudlow said. “These old Federal Reserve models are outdated and have proven to be incorrect. ”

Trump has repeatedly criticized the central bank’s rate increases and last month privately discussed firing Powell following the Fed’s most recent rate hike. Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, later said that the president knows “now” that he cannot fire the Fed chair unless it’s for cause.

While Trump has broken with a long-held tradition of a sitting president refraining from publicly commenting on monetary policy, he is not the only one to criticize Powell. Investors are frustrated with the Fed chair’s choice not to be more transparent about what kind of data the central bank is dependent on to make rate decisions. Investors are increasingly saying that the Fed could use speeches and press conferences to do a better job of explaining their decisions.

(Updates with additional Kudlow comments starting in third paragraph.)

--With assistance from Saleha Mohsin.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net;Jonathan Ferro in London at jferro10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Mike Dorning, Joshua Gallu

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.