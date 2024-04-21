Is Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF298 and falling to the lows of CHF237. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kuehne + Nagel International's current trading price of CHF249 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kuehne + Nagel International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Kuehne + Nagel International Still Cheap?

Kuehne + Nagel International is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Kuehne + Nagel International’s ratio of 20.56x is above its peer average of 6.72x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Shipping industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Kuehne + Nagel International’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Kuehne + Nagel International generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Kuehne + Nagel International, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -11%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe KNIN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KNIN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has climbed past its industry peers, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Kuehne + Nagel International.

If you are no longer interested in Kuehne + Nagel International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

