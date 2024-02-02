Kuehne + Nagel International AG's (VTX:KNIN) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Kuehne + Nagel International's (VTX:KNIN) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kuehne + Nagel International's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kuehne + Nagel International is:

53% = CHF1.7b ÷ CHF3.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.53 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kuehne + Nagel International's Earnings Growth And 53% ROE

To begin with, Kuehne + Nagel International has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 22% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Kuehne + Nagel International's considerable five year net income growth of 29% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kuehne + Nagel International's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 49% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for KNIN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Kuehne + Nagel International Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Kuehne + Nagel International has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 59%, meaning the company only retains 41% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Kuehne + Nagel International has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 69%. However, Kuehne + Nagel International's future ROE is expected to decline to 29% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Kuehne + Nagel International has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.