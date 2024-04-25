Kuehne + Nagel International First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Revenues Disappoint

Kuehne + Nagel International (VTX:KNIN) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF5.51b (down 18% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: CHF273.0m (down 40% from 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 5.0% (down from 6.8% in 1Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: CHF2.31 (down from CHF3.83 in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kuehne + Nagel International Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 1.4% growth forecast for the Shipping industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are down 4.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Kuehne + Nagel International (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

