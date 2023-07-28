Kuehne + Nagel International Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Kuehne + Nagel International (VTX:KNIN) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF5.97b (down 43% from 2Q 2022).

Net income: CHF400.0m (down 47% from 2Q 2022).

Profit margin: 6.7% (down from 7.2% in 2Q 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: CHF3.37 (down from CHF6.33 in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kuehne + Nagel International EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 9.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 15%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 3.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 9.1% decline forecast for the Shipping industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are up 1.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

