Kuke Music Holding Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: CN¥0.69 (vs CN¥0.13 in 2Q 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CN¥52.2m (down 4.8% from 2Q 2022).

  • Net income: CN¥20.3m (up 441% from 2Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 39% (up from 6.9% in 2Q 2022).

  • EPS: CN¥0.69 (up from CN¥0.13 in 2Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kuke Music Holding shares are up 6.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kuke Music Holding (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

