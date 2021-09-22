Kulicke & Soffa Accelerates Advanced Display Adoption

Ships Next-Generation Mini & Micro LED Solution - LUMINEX™

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced it has shipped its next-generation mini and micro LED platform – LUMINEX™ – to a leading LED manufacturer.

K&S shipped its latest, next-generation mini & micro LED placement system - LUMINEX - September 2021

LUMINEX provides a new level of throughput and operational flexibility accelerating the adoption of high-volume backlighting and ultimately self-emissive display technologies. LUMINEX supports the sorting, mixing and pitch adjust steps, in addition to the final-placement process, expanding Kulicke & Soffa's market access to this emerging high-growth advanced-display opportunity.

According to TrendForce, a world leading market intelligence provider, mini and micro LED wafer production is expected to grow at a 55% CAGR, 2021 through 2025, creating a significant and long-term capital equipment opportunity. Currently, mini LED enabled backlighting is revolutionizing the premium LCD market and is anticipated to transition to the value-oriented, high-volume display market starting in 2023. By 2024, the Company anticipates micro LED adoption will accelerate supporting new self-emissive displays serving specialty markets such as large commercial displays and wearables initially, with the potential to move into higher-volume premium display markets such as smartphones. Due to the density of LED die, the self-emissive micro LED market is expected to create a significant and material layer of demand for K&S solutions.

Over the past two years, Kulicke & Soffa has led this advanced display transition with its market disruptive PIXALUX™ system which currently represents the largest install base of ultra-fast mini LED final-placement equipment globally. Since development for PIXALUX initiated in 2017, the Company has expanded its competencies supporting this unique opportunity, including its February 2021 acquisition of Uniqarta. LUMINEX represents a culmination of these efforts and the company's first advanced display solution developed exclusively with K&S technology. LUMINEX is positioned to support both the mini and micro LED transitions.

K&S has been heavily involved with the traditional LED market for over a decade and has a broad network of customers prepared to enable this fundamental industry transition. The Company is currently engaged with multiple industry leaders to hasten this long-term and significant technology transition and targets to formally release LUMINEX to the broad market by the end of calendar 2021.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

