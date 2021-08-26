U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

Kulicke & Soffa Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on October 12, 2021 to holders of record as of September 23, 2021.

Kulicke &amp; Soffa Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kulicke &amp; Soffa Industries, Inc.)
Kulicke & Soffa Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.)

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts:
Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309
F: +65-6880-9580
msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Finance
P: +1-215-784-7500
F: +1-215-784-6180
investor@kns.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kulicke--soffa-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-of-0-14--301363582.html

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

