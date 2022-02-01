U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

Kulicke & Soffa Expands Thermal Compression Bonding Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation in the Integration of Semiconductor and Silicon Photonics

Receives Acceptance within an Emerging Silicon Photonics Application

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, announced it is expanding its Thermal Compression Bonding (TCB) capabilities to accelerate innovation in the integration of semiconductor and Silicon Photonics.

Increased packaging complexity of high-volume general semiconductors is rapidly increasing demand for Kulicke &amp; Soffa&#39;s leading semiconductor assembly equipment (PRNewsfoto/Kulicke &amp; Soffa Industries, Inc.)

Multi-Chip integration is a fast-growing assembly trend supporting transistor-level density at the package level for both high-volume semiconductors and also leading-edge assembly. The Company's broad assembly solutions are addressing current needs for Multi-Chip Module (MCM) assembly, System-in-Package (SiP) as well as the emerging market needs for Heterogeneous, or Chiplet, integration and also co-packaged optics. High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center applications which support artificial intelligence, 5G, autonomous vehicles and wearable technology are demanding these emerging package types.

During its first fiscal quarter of 2022, the Company successfully received acceptance and recognized revenue for a high-potential Silicon Photonics application which supports the emerging optical transceiver market. Optical transceivers represent a new market opportunity for K&S and are anticipated to grow at a 50% CAGR through 2025, supporting the growing need for increased global connectivity in data centers and HPC applications.

Kulicke & Soffa's TCB solution utilizes a unique formic acid process, that supports new assembly and packaging requirements for Silicon Photonics, the co-packaging of semiconductors and Silicon Photonics and 2.5D/3D heterogeneous integration.

Chan Pin Chong, Kulicke & Soffa's Executive Vice President of Products & Solutions, said, "A key challenge of multi-chip integration is the trade-off between performance and power consumption which our solutions are well positioned to optimize. We are privileged to be selected as the pioneer solution for co-packaged development utilizing thermal compression bonding, with formic acid, which directly addresses these critical process challenges and is expected to accelerate the adoption of emerging Silicon Photonics applications."

The Company will provide additional details regarding this opportunity during it's upcoming earnings call scheduled for February 3, 2022 at 8am EST.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
+65-6880 9309
msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Investor Relations
+1-215-784-7500
investor@kns.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kulicke--soffa-expands-thermal-compression-bonding-capabilities-to-accelerate-innovation-in-the-integration-of-semiconductor-and-silicon-photonics-301472547.html

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

