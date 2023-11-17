Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2023

Joseph Elgindy: Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Kulicke & Soffa's fiscal fourth quarter 2023 conference call. Fusen Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lester Wong, Chief Financial Officer, are also joining on today's call.

These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from what is indicated in those forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of the risks associated with Kulicke & Soffa, that could affect our future results and financial condition, please refer to our recent and upcoming SEC filings, specifically the 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, and the 8-K filed yesterday. With that said, I will now turn the call over to Fusen Chen for the business overview. Please go ahead, Fusen.

Fusen Chen: Thank you, Joe. Before discussing our business performance, I want to first reference the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East. Like many of our industry peers, we have had a long-term presence in Israel where we develop and produce our precision capillary products. Our teams based in our Haifa facility have delivered meaningful innovations and leading products over the years and we are pleased to report that they are not in a high-risk area; however, we continue to hope for a quick and peaceful resolution. As a global company with a diverse employee and customer base, we are committed to strengthening our diversity and inclusion initiatives to foster collaboration, mitigate inherent biases, and create growth opportunities.

Earlier this week, we successfully hosted our inaugural Elevating Women in Engineering and Tech Summit in Philadelphia. This well attended event, featured several keynote speakers from K&S, as well as esteemed members from the external community. We’re grateful to be able to host these types of events which stand as a testament to our dedication to enabling change and exercising leadership within our local communities. Turning to the business, we have seen clear sequential improvements in key markets, although broader market recovery will be gradual. We anticipate the sequential change into the December quarter being largely seasonal, and in line with our long term average. Furthermore, based on discussions with customers, external forecasts and gradually improving utilization data, we anticipate a moderate demand improvement into the March quarter and stronger second-half driven recovery.

