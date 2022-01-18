U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,592.33
    -70.52 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,347.59
    -564.22 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,604.93
    -288.82 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.83
    +1.01 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.49 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8400
    +0.0680 (+3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5870
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,409.10
    -1,283.33 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.90
    -20.49 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.26
    -48.97 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Kulicke & Soffa Schedules First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for 8AM EST, February 3rd, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's first fiscal quarter 2022 financial results, and its business outlook, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 8:00am EST.

(PRNewsfoto/Kulicke &amp; Soffa Industries, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.)

The Company will issue its first fiscal quarter 2022 financial results the evening of Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through February 17th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13725826. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts
Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309
F: +65-6880-9580
msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Investor Relations
P: +1-215-784-7500
F: +1-215-784-6180
investor@kns.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kulicke--soffa-schedules-first-quarter-2022-conference-call-for-8am-est-february-3rd-2022-301462129.html

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Stakeholder Capitalism Is Good for Business. The Stock Says He’s Right.

    BlackRock's Larry Fink said stakeholder capitalism isn’t about politics, nor is it woke, but is about delivering long-term returns for investors.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe tech stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. There is no denying the fact that the definition of “growth” and “value” stocks has fundamentally changed […]

  • Activision Blizzard stock jumps 36% on Microsoft takeover news

    Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares jumped in pre-market after Microsoft (MSFT) announced it will acquire the video game publisher for $95 dollars per share. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 10 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 stocks to invest in today according to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robert Richards’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. Heathbridge Capital […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    The metaverse, widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, has become a hot topic in the world of investing. Although it's still mostly unchartered territory, the metaverse has the potential to change the way people study, work, play, and live their lives. Here's why I view Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as potentially unstoppable metaverse stocks that investors should pick up in 2022.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Investors Race To Buy 13 'Cheap' S&P 500 Value Stocks

    If you don't remember how to buy value S&P 500 stocks — don't feel bad — as it hasn't worked in years. But now investors are adding value.

  • Tech Stocks Are Getting Slammed, Yet Again. Why Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and 10 Others Can Rise.

    Tech stocks are sensitive to bond yields, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is at its highest level in two years.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Why Apple is a $200 stock: Deutsche Bank

    It's time to load back up on shares of Apple, contends Deutsche Bank.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Will Abbott Laboratories Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

    In the unlikely event that someone's never heard of it, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is one of the world's largest and longest-operating healthcare companies, weighing in at a market cap of $237.6 billion. With its gargantuan portfolio of products ranging from diagnostic tests to medical nutrition, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, it has plenty of avenues to pursue for future growth. The biggest factor in Abbott's favor is its long history of plodding forward with its earnings despite varying economic and competitive environments.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 10 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    A new year brings new opportunities for investors to punch their ticket to the greatest wealth creator on the planet: the stock market. While the idea might sound laughable, don't discount NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), which has delivered a positive total return to shareholders in 19 of the past 20 years! No utility in the country is currently generating more capacity from wind or solar than NextEra is.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Ford's (NYSE:F) Turnaround Outpaces the Automotive Market

    After a long period of stagnation, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is hitting price levels not seen in years. It is evident that the company's plan for an EV turnaround is working, as Ford was the best performing automobile stock in 2021. The company is now worth over $100bn, the largest market cap in its rich history.