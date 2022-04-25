U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

Kulicke & Soffa Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for 8AM EDT, May 5th, 2022

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's second fiscal quarter 2022 financial results, and its business outlook, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:00am EDT.

(PRNewsfoto/Kulicke &amp; Soffa Industries, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.)

The Company will issue its second fiscal quarter 2022 financial results the evening of Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through May 12th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13727849. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts
Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309
F: +65-6880-9580
msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Investor Relations
P: +1-215-784-7500
F: +1-215-784-6180
investor@kns.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kulicke--soffa-schedules-second-quarter-2022-conference-call-for-8am-edt-may-5th-2022-301530983.html

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

