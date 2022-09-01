Kulicke & Soffa Supports MGH and Jefferson Health to Increase ALS Patient Access to Potentially Life-Saving Advanced Therapies

SINGAPORE and BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), Massachusetts General Hospital and Jefferson Health today announced a multi-year donation from K&S to establish and support the Multicenter Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) Companion Program to the HEALEY ALS Platform trial led by the team from the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital. This program will be expanding to the Jefferson Weinberg ALS Center to provide patients in the Philadelphia area with expanded access to ALS investigational treatments.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neuromuscular disease that affects the nerve cells in both the brain and spinal cord impacting an individual's ability to maintain essential human functions such as movement, speech, swallowing and breathing.

The donation drive was inspired by TechVsALS – a charitable organization on a mission to raise funding making advanced investigational therapies available to individuals with ALS in cooperation with the Healey & AMG Center's companion EA program. Also known as compassionate use programs, EAPs provide FDA-sanctioned access of investigational drugs, biologics or medical devices to physicians and patients outside of a traditional clinical trial setting. EAPs have the potential to enhance patients' outcomes today while accelerating the development of next-generation treatments.

"This generous gift from Kulicke & Soffa will allow the Healey & AMG Center to explore the next generation of ALS therapies and investigational drugs that have promise to slow and perhaps stop the progression of ALS," said Merit Cudkowicz, MD, MSc, director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS and chief of the Department of Neurology at MGH. "These funds will make our promising advanced therapies available to many more patients battling this disease."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to expand access to new medications in development for ALS patients. At the Weinberg ALS Center, we provide comprehensive care that puts research at the core of what we do. Our mission will be strengthened by this donation, which will allow us to work with and hopefully help more patients in the Philadelphia region," said Dr. Piera Pasinelli, PhD, Director of the Weinberg ALS Center at the Vickie and Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience – Jefferson Health.

"Our ultimate goal is to transform the care for ALS patients into an individualized, likely multi-prong approach able to prevent disease progression sufficiently to allow for a dignified life with limited disability. This program is a significant step forward to achieve our goal," said Dr. Hristelina Ilieva, MD, PhD, Clinical Director of the Weinberg ALS Center.

"Considering our long history of development and ongoing commitment to philanthropy, we are very pleased to have the opportunity to contribute towards this initiative," said Lester Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's EVP, Chief Financial Officer, and philanthropy lead of the organization, "we anticipate our participation can meaningfully help spur faster pharmacological advancements leading to better treatment options and near-term outcomes for individuals facing ALS."

