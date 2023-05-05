Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft (MUN:KUL) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft (MUN:KUL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = €9.6m ÷ (€244m - €93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Beverage industry average of 7.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.9% over the last five years. However it looks like Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's ROCE

In summary, Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 14% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

