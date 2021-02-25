KULR and CSA Group Partner to Develop New Battery Safety and Testing Procedures For Canada

Collaboration is KULR’s latest involvement in defining regulatory and industry standards for batteries following participation with the United Nations and the US Federal Aviation Administration

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced a joint collaboration with the CSA Group (formerly the Canadian Standards Association), a leading standards development organization and a global provider of testing and certification services, to develop a new battery safety and testing procedure to be titled: C22.2 No. 350 Test Method for Safety and Performance of Thermal Barriers For Use in Batteries and Battery Based Energy Storage Systems.



KULR’s passive propagation resistant (PPR) design solutions prevent dangerous cell-to-cell thermal runaway propagation. The Company’s collaboration with CSA Group is the most recent of several alliances KULR has formed to which it can apply its expertise and help shape the regulatory and industry standards for battery shipments. KULR has previously provided battery safety research and testing devices to various international agencies, including the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). KULR also participated in meetings of the United Nations Transport of Dangerous Goods Sub-Committee to establish test methods and criteria by which lithium batteries can be more effectively regulated, based on their inherent hazards.

As a top standards development organization and a global provider of testing and certification services, CSA Group is dedicated to safety, social good and sustainability. Since its establishment in 1919, CSA Group has developed a portfolio of over 3,000 standards, codes and related products in 54 technologies. Through its certification services and standards development, CSA Group actively encourages innovative thinking and promotes the adoption of new technologies.

Story continues

Lithium battery fires -- such as the incidents that destroyed a UPS plane in 2010 and a FedEx truck in 2016 -- have increasingly become a public safety concern. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has called for stricter testing and shipping standards for lithium batteries, and in May 2020 the board submitted safety recommendations to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), a division of the US Department of Transportation that develops, issues and enforces safety regulations for the transport of hazardous materials.

“There is an absolute real-world need to improve lithium battery safety, and we are pleased to collaborate with CSA Group to define procedures that meet this need,” stated Dr. Timothy Knowles, KULR Co-Founder and CTO. “Multiple international regulatory agencies are focused on technologies that can reduce the likelihood of battery fires in transportation, energy storage, vehicle applications, and consumer electronics. A recent report by the Naval Surface Warfare Center validated the efficacy of KULR’s battery safety technology, and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that KULR’s design solutions can stop fires and explosions in lithium-ion battery packs. Given the technical caliber of the teams that conducted these tests, the results provide a solid vote of confidence for KULR’s technology."

