KULR Hosting Booth at 2022 Equip Expo

Joined by Marco Andretti of Legendary Racing Family

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading energy management platform accelerating the electrification of the circular economy, will host a booth at this year’s Equip Exposition (“Equip Expo”) featuring its SafeCase product along with its full, holistic suite of battery safety technology.

The KULR team will be joined at the expo by Marco Andretti, the third-generation Indy car driver from the legendary Andretti Family, on October 20th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. Over recent years, KULR has completed several successful projects for Andretti Autosport resulting in a strong relationship with the first family of auto racing. As such, KULR’s booth will also showcase the group’s Indy 500® car and host a raffle allowing visitors to win items signed by Marco Andretti, including four tickets to the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

Hosted from October 18 – 21, 2022, Equip Expo is tradeshow that brings together outdoor power equipment dealers, distributors, and manufacturers and more to explore innovation in their marketplace as it becomes increasingly electric. Interested parties can register for Equip Exposition here.

KULR Booth Details:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Ky.

Booth: 21098

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit https://www.kulrtechnology.com/.

