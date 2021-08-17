U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

KULR Technology Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Shareholder Update Letter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KULR Technology Group, Inc.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and posted a Shareholder Letter to its website summarizing corporate updates since the beginning of the second quarter of 2021.

KULR's Q2 revenue increased by over 200% year-over-year as the Company continued to make significant investments in all areas of its business to sustain and expand in 2021 and beyond. The Company raised $6.5 million in equity capital on May 20, 2021, which strengthened the balance sheet and helped facilitate KULR's uplisting to the NYSE-American exchange on June 07, 2021. In addition, the Company received approximately $3.7 million in Q2 2021 from the exercise of warrants to purchase an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of common stocks and approximately $1.5 million from the exercise of warrants to purchase a total of 1,200,000 shares of common stock in July 2021. With over $12 million in cash at end of Q2, KULR is in the strongest financial position in its history.

As KULR accelerates its investments in new technology developments in smart battery platform, battery cell screen and testing automation and fast charging battery architecture, it continues to grow sales in its foundational aerospace and defense businesses. KULR's business model continues to evolve as the Company focuses on near-term commercialization opportunities for its technology in battery transportation and energy storage products. The Company’s goal is to provide total battery safety solutions for more efficient battery systems, increased sustainability, and end-of-life battery management, making KULR a key technology solutions provider in the migration to a global circular economy.

Second Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • KULR received three US Department of Transportation (“DoT”) special permits to allow for the safe transportation of recycled, prototype and DDR (damaged, defective, and recalled) lithium-ion batteries respectively. These special permits allow for up to 2.1 kWh (kilowatt-hour) of energy capacity and retains seven times the energy capacity protection compared to its closest competitor.

  • The Company is developing its smart battery system, which includes both hardware and software platforms to monitor the health of battery cells; integrating software and services with hardware will enable better control over data intelligence. KULR’s long-term vision is to provide a completely integrated hardware and software platform to manage battery safety and thermal stability.

  • KULR has designed a battery cell screening and testing automation system for its Department of Defense and Aerospace customers to serve their strategic battery reserve initiatives. The Company has sourced critical test and automation equipment to build out a proprietary test-pilot system. KULR anticipates this system to be capable of processing up to 1.2 million cells per year for the 18650 and 21700 cylindrical battery cells. The test-pilot system is expected to be in full operation in the first half of 2022.

  • The Company believes fast charging is the killer app of battery energy systems. KULR is developing a carbon fiber-based architecture for thicker cathode and advanced anode materials to enable faster-charging and safer battery cells. The Company expects to show preliminary test results on September 21, 2021 at Battery Solutions Day.

  • In June 2021, Greg Provenzano joined KULR as the VP of Sales and Marketing. Greg joins KULR with over 35 years of leadership and worldwide sales experience in electronic components, design services, and system solutions across a variety of industries most notably at Advanced Energy and Arrow Electronics. At KULR, he will play a crucial role in developing the Company’s sales channel strategy as it pivots into large volume applications and products supporting strategic growth goals.

  • During the quarter the Company added a new Vice President of Operations in Antonio Martinez. Antonio joins KULR with over 37 years of leadership and worldwide manufacturing experience in electronics manufacturing and operations. He spent most of his career at Pulse Electronics Corporation in the electronics manufacturing services industry and most recently, served as Principal Program Manager of Jabil since 2015.

  • In June 2021, KULR was approved to uplist to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) American Exchange. The “KULR” ticker remains unchanged, and the stock commenced trading at the opening of trading on June 7, 2021. Trading on the NYSE provides the Company more visibility to a much broader pool of institutional and retail investors and, in turn, increases liquidity.

  • During the quarter KULR appointed Lieutenant General Stayce D. Harris to the Board of Directors. General Harris, who also serves as Chairperson of the KULR's Compensation Committee, is a retired United States Air Force Reserve Lieutenant General that last served as the Inspector General of the Air Force. She is an experienced pilot with over 10,000 flight hours safely transporting passengers and cargo worldwide for United Airlines and was a pilot for nearly 30 years before retiring from the company in 2020. Stayce serves as a Director of The Boeing Company, an independent Director/Trustee of BlackRock Fixed-Income Mutual Funds and is a member of the Board of Directors for Direct Relief.

Financial Results: Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

Following the successful fund raising and NYSE uplisting in 2021, the Company is building the foundations for a business expansion plan, including hiring additional engineering staff, senior management, expanded facilities, new and automated test and production equipment, advertising, and marketing expenses, as well as investor relations activities. While this investment impacts short term profitability, KULR believes this will pave the way for longer term growth and improved shareholder value.

Revenues: KULR generated revenues of $0.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 212% compared with revenues of $0.2 million reported in the same period of 2020. The increase in revenue was mainly due to increased sales of KULR products. These results reflect management’s continuing efforts to develop new and existing customer relationships through a growing pool of referrals and business development leads.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: SG&A expenses increased to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $0.4 million in the corresponding period last year. The 556% increase in SG&A expenses was due to additional marketing and advertising expenses, consulting fees and non-cash stock-based compensation paid to employees and consultants.

R&D expenses: R&D expenses in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 437% to $0.31 million from $0.06 million in the same period last year, reflecting a combination of headcount and process improvements implemented in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating Loss: Loss from operations was $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.3 million for the comparable quarter of 2020. The $2.6 million increase in the operating loss included a $1.0 million increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, a $0.7 million increase in advertising and marketing expense, a $0.3 million increase in payroll costs, a $0.2 million increase in professional fees and a $0.2 million increase in research and development projects.

Net Loss: Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $3.0 million compared with a net loss of $0.4 million for the comparable period in 2020.

Net Loss Per Share: Net loss per share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.07, as compared to $0.01 for the comparable period in 2020. The comparison was unfavorably impacted by higher selling, general and administrative costs and the deemed dividend associated with the 2021 preferred stock financing, partially offset by the favorable impact of the increase in revenues. The deemed dividend represents a non-cash adjustment to the numerator in the loss per share calculation pursuant to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, but it is not recorded in the Company’s basic financial statements.

Cash Position: On June 30, 2021, the Company reported cash balances of $12.2 million compared with $8.9 million on December 31, 2020. This funding leaves us well positioned to expand operations, support new business, and fund ongoing product developments despite the difficult Covid inspired trading conditions experienced through the latest quarter.

Shareholder Update Call:

KULR will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 24 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

KULR management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call at KULR@gatewayir.com.

Submissions must be received by August 20 at 8:00 PM ET. Questions will be addressed based on the relevance to the Company’s strategic direction and execution, shareholder base and public disclosure rules.

Date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 877-407-3088
International dial-in: 201-389-0927

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of KULR’s website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 31, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853
International replay number: 201-612-7415
Replay ID: 13722392

About KULR Technology Group Inc.
KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2021. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Derek Newton
Head, Media Relations
Main: (786) 499-8998
Derek.Newton@KULRTechnology.com

Investor Relations:
Tom Colton or Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
Main: (949) 574-3860
KULR@gatewayir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Nation Issues Draft Competition Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest moves to tighten its grip on internet giants helped trigger a fifth consecutive day of selling in the nation’s bellwether technology stocks.The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.1%, after the market regulator issued draft rules banning unfair competition among online platform operators. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell nearly 5% and was the biggest point-drag on the benchmark Hang Seng Index, which closed 1.7% lower. Losses accelerated in afternoon trade as China issued

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • FTSE 100 to Lose Second-Biggest Name as BHP Goes Home

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index will lose its second-biggest stock by market value and the world’s biggest mining company, after BHP Group announced plans to simplify its listing structure.BHP will move to a primary listing in Australia after collapsing a dual arrangement that dates back to the company’s creation 20 years ago when Australia’s BHP Ltd. merged with rival Billiton. The change, one of several announced Tuesday that also included a plan to exit the oil and gas busi

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • Buffett's Berkshire pares drug holdings, sheds Axalta, Biogen

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it trimmed or eliminated its stakes in several pharmaceutical companies, and reported a small new stake in a Merck & Co spinoff, Organon & Co.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Carvana The Trade: Carvana Co.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

    Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.