U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,032.09
    +8.20 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,394.11
    +197.45 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,752.15
    -52.85 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.50
    +1.83 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.25
    +3.76 (+3.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.58 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0428
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8840
    -0.0510 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3000
    +0.1150 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,687.23
    -274.17 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.57
    +422.89 (+174.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

KULR Technology Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KULR Technology Group, Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KULR
KULR Technology Group, Inc.
KULR Technology Group, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Selected by a multinational technology conglomerate to supply proprietary carbon fiber solution for core component in the sensing of electrical nerve signals to control navigation through virtual environments. This foundational partnership marks KULR’s entry into the Metaverse, where the Company believes it has additional opportunities to support this growing industry.

  • Secured a battery safety contract with NASA to test the Company’s lithium-ion cells for future battery packs designed for the Artemis Program, a series of US-led international human spaceflight programs. KULR is processing up to 10,000 lithium-ion cells per week as well as preparing for tests performed by NASA, the Department of Defense (“DoD”), and others performing manned flighted missions.

  • Awarded three additional contracts with DoD prime contractors to implement the Company’s carbon fiber cathode solution for high-power magnetic and other covert pulse weaponry initiatives.

  • Appointed former NASA Johnson Space Center senior leader Dr. William Walker as Director of Engineering. Dr. Walker will work with the Company’s engineering team on its next generation high-performance computing (“HPC”) and hypersonic vehicle thermal management initiatives.

  • Released a passive propagation resistant (“PPR”) solution in its KULR-Tech Safe Case product family for maritime lithium-ion battery safety. The PPR solution meets the upcoming United States Coast Guard’s new safety requirements for the passenger vessel industry and provides additional battery safety options for the cargo, fishing, and cruise verticals. The Company’s solution prevents cell to cell thermal runaway propagation as well as heat, fire, and explosion from exiting the KULR-Tech Safe Case enclosure.

Subsequent Events
On May 13, 2022, KULR entered into separate transactions for both a note and a standby equity purchase agreement, allowing the Company to access up to $55 million in additional capital for procuring battery cell supplies as well as other key materials. The Company is securing inventory allocations in anticipation of ongoing demand from its key end markets. In total, KULR expects to procure lithium-ion battery cells providing up to 500-megawatt hours (“MWh”) of energy capacity, enough to power approximately 40,000 homes using currently available domestic energy storage options. Within applications for the energy storage and e-mobility markets, the battery cell supplies would equate to a revenue opportunity of $250-$350 million. To further control supply chain and manufacturing costs and risks, the Company also intends to use these funds to bring much of its production capabilities to North America.

Additional details regarding the transactions can be found in the Company’s Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management Commentary
“In the first quarter we took demonstrable steps to support our current operations and future-proof our business in the face of ongoing supply chain challenges and mandated COVID-19 lockdowns in China,” said KULR CEO Michael Mo. “During the period we saw significant inventory buildup in China that delayed over $300,000 in revenues, which we expect to report in the coming quarter. In response to these challenges and potential roadblocks going forward, we’ve taken decisive action in solidifying our access to capital and procuring high-value and high-demand battery supplies. Over the coming year, we expect to procure battery cell supplies equaling up to 500 MWh of energy capacity to ensure we can continue to meet the outsized customer demand we are seeing. Longer term, we plan to consolidate many of our production activities to the U.S. as well.

“We are continuing to invest and focus on our core growth segments in energy storage, e-mobility and safe transportation of lithium-ion batteries with the full battery management lifecycle. As we further commercialize these areas, we will leverage our innovative R&D capabilities and products and also reference our partnerships in aerospace, defense, government and regulatory sectors.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenues: In the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, revenue decreased to $200,000 from $418,000 reported in the same year-ago period. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to decreased product revenue caused by mandated COVID-19 lockdowns in China, which impacted the Company’s ability to ship finished goods. Lockdown protocols were alleviated in early second quarter of 2022, allowing these products to ship and the Company booked revenue of $325,000 related to the affected sales in Q2 of 2022.

Cash: As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $10.1 million of cash compared to $6.2 million in the same year ago period.

Gross Margins: Gross margin was 39% in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 34% in the same year ago period.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: SG&A expenses increased to $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $1.5 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in SG&A expenses was due to stock-based compensation issued to employees and consultants, labor costs, and general sales and marketing activities.

R&D expenses: R&D expenses in the first quarter of 2022 increased to $721,000 from $123,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to increases in new engineering hires, investments in manufacturing automation, new product developments, and research in high-areal capacity battery electrodes and solid-state electrolyte.

Operating Loss: Loss from operations was $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.5 million from the same period last year. The increased operating loss was driven by higher SG&A and R&D costs combined with a year-over-year gross profit decrease of 46%, as a result of impacted product revenue caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Net Loss: Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $4.1 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or a loss of $0.02 per share from the same period last year.

Conference Call
The Company has scheduled a conference call for Monday, May 16th, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET to discuss these results. Michael Mo, KULR’s CEO; Keith Cochran, President & COO, and Simon Westbrook, CFO, will provide a business update for the Company followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call:
Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157
Access Code: 422095

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of KULR’s website.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.
KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Annika Harper
The Antenna Group
KULR@antennagroup.com

Investor Relations:
Tom Colton or Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
Main: (949) 574-3860
KULR@gatewayir.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dented Today

    It's Monday, and with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all down fractions of a percent, it seems stock markets are going into the red again today -- and so is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Tesla shares have fallen 4.2% on reports that COVID-19-related lockdowns in China have dented the company's (still impressive) market share in electric vehicles (EVs) -- and that the situation won't be immediately fixed. Tesla remains "dominant" in EVs, reports TheFly.com today, retaining a 20% market share, but competition is heating up and the company lost market share to new rivals in 2021.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today

    Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    A Wall Street whale disclosed he has opened a position in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, and an analyst chimed in with a buy rating.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen close to 13% as of 12:37 p.m. ET Monday for no obvious reason, but as the company prepares to report earnings results after the market closes today. Backed by Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway, Nu is a digital bank disruptor in Latin America that first got its start by offering credit cards with no annual fees. Finance, analysts on average expect Nu to roughly break even in the quarter and report revenue of about $624 million.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) dips 24% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Upstart Investors Are Learning a Lesson LendingClub Investors Learned Years Ago

    Being a "'platform" sounds well and good, but it's hard for fintechs involved in lending to escape the economics of banks.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionStocks Flip Hig