Kum and Go in Holland Township will now be 'Maverik'

HOLLAND TWP. — The chance to bring a Kum and Go to Holland Township has come and gone now that Maverik, Inc. has acquired the company.

Although a special land use permit for the station was approved in July, representatives for Maverik appeared in front of the planning commission again Tuesday, Jan. 2, because the layout, building and branding will now follow Maverik standards.

The station will be located on Quincy Street, east of US-31 and west of Blain’s Farm and Fleet. The development will include the sale of convenience store items and alcohol, the preparation and sale of food, and the exterior sale of ice, propane, firewood, packaged water and other items.

It'll also include 10 pumps on the east side of the property and three standalone diesel/gasoline pumps on the west side.

Last year, commissioners worried about the station becoming a de facto truck stop. Organizers said the pumps will be primarily for cars, diesel pickup trucks and smaller box trucks.

There are also plans for a Kum and Go on the site of the former Bill Knapp’s at 636 E. 24th St. — which is currently a converted office building. There's no word yet on how that project will be impacted by the change.

The commission approved the updated special land use permit with conditions, including a safety review of the turning radius on the property and a safety review of the intersection of Quincy Street and West Shore Drive.

