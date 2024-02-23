Kumba Iron Ore (JSE:KIO) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR24.20

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (JSE:KIO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 18th of March to ZAR24.20. This makes the dividend yield 8.6%, which is above the industry average.

Kumba Iron Ore Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Kumba Iron Ore's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 35.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 112%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR32.60 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR46.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.7% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Kumba Iron Ore has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Kumba Iron Ore Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Kumba Iron Ore you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. Is Kumba Iron Ore not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

