Kumba Iron Ore (JSE:KIO) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kumba Iron Ore's (JSE:KIO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kumba Iron Ore, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = R29b ÷ (R87b - R12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Kumba Iron Ore has an ROCE of 38%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 16%.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kumba Iron Ore Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Kumba Iron Ore. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 38%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 38%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Kumba Iron Ore thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Kumba Iron Ore can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Kumba Iron Ore does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

