Kumba Iron Ore Limited's (JSE:KIO) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Kumba Iron Ore's (JSE:KIO) stock increased significantly by 35% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kumba Iron Ore's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kumba Iron Ore is:

28% = R17b ÷ R61b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.28.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Kumba Iron Ore's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, Kumba Iron Ore seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 13% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Kumba Iron Ore was able to see a decent growth of 11% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kumba Iron Ore's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 36% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

JSE:KIO Past Earnings Growth December 26th 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Kumba Iron Ore fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kumba Iron Ore Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Kumba Iron Ore has a three-year median payout ratio of 95% (which means it retains 4.8% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Kumba Iron Ore has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 71% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Kumba Iron Ore certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, probably due to its high returns. However, it does reinvest little to almost none of its profits, so we wonder what effect this could have on its future growth prospects. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

