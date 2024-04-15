Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's (KLSE:KITACON) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's (KLSE:KITACON) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad is:

12% = RM36m ÷ RM297m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. For this reason, Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's five year net income decline of 10% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 5.0% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 27% (where it is retaining 73% of its profits), Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad started paying a dividend only recently. So it looks like the management may have perceived that shareholders favor dividends even though earnings have been in decline. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 27%. Still, forecasts suggest that Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's future ROE will rise to 19% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

