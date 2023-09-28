Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's (KLSE:KITACON) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's (KLSE:KITACON) stock increased significantly by 10.0% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad is:

12% = RM34m ÷ RM280m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.12.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.0%. As you might expect, the 8.8% net income decline reported by Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad is a bit of a surprise. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Story continues

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate of 3.4% over the last few years, we found that Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 35% (that is, a retention ratio of 65%), the fact that Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 29%. However, Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 19% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Kumpulan Kitacon Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

